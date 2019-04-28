Sierra Bush/Siloam Sunday Wesley Shorey (left) and Megan Murdock dig the beginnings of a garden bed during a work day for The Garden in Siloam Springs. More than 15 volunteers weeded and built garden beds during the event last Monday.

The Garden has moved locations and grown its partnerships the first quarter of the year, all in an effort to get fresh food into the hands of people who need it, Patty Arnett, director, said.

The Garden moved behind Grace Episcopal Church at 617 N. Mount Olive St. to a plot of land donated to the organization by the church. The land The Garden was previously located on will be built on by the church, Arnett said.

The new location will house an outdoor classroom, the Little Free Pantry and raised beds with the produce distributed by The Garden.

The Little Free Pantry will also see a sort of surplus in food because of a partnership with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Arnett said. The Garden has budgeted $100 a month out of their funds to purchase food for 18 cents per pound, Arnett said.

A large portion of the food that comes to the NWA Food Bank is from what the organization calls "retail rescue," Mike Williams, director of development, said.

Food has been moved off the shelf to the backroom and the retailer has no plans on selling it, Williams said. NWA Food Bank collects and member agencies can "shop" from the Food Bank.

The mission of the NWA Food Bank is to nourish Northwest Arkansas communities by feeding hungry people and building partnerships within communities, Williams said.

The Garden has also partnered with the Siloam Springs Farmers Market to recover food from Saturday markets.

"Food that would still be good and usable, but they can't re-serve it, we package," Arnett said. "We have a John Brown University student who works for us and he goes in on Thursdays and packages about 50 meals. Then he takes them to our freezer at Grace Church and passes them out on frozen food Fridays."

Fridays around 3 p.m., members of the community can go to The Garden to pick up frozen meals, and produce and bread if it's been recovered, Arnett said.

The mission of The Garden is to grow food and transform lives, according to the organization's website.

"I always hope we can increase the amount of meals we can give away to people in need," Arnett said. "We want to partner with anyone we can to recover food to give back to people in need."

