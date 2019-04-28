Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Little Rock Christian's Elliot Hankins tries to possess the ball as Siloam Springs' Ricardo Montano defends during Thursday's game. The Warriors defeated the Panthers 6-5 in kicks from the mark after regulation ended in a 1-1 tie.

Siloam Springs' boys struggled to get in sync offensively Thursday night against Little Rock Christian but still managed to tie Thursday's soccer game in the 78th minute.

The jubilation was short-lived though for the Panthers.

5A-West Conference boys soccer standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Russellville 13-3-1 10-1 LR Christian 12-3 10-2 Siloam Springs 13-5 9-3 Greenbrier 11-6 6-5 Greenwood 8-9 5-6 Beebe 4-8 3-8 Alma 3-11-1 2-9 Vilonia 0-12-1 0-11 Last week’s results April 23 Siloam Springs 6, Greenwood 1 Russellville 7, Alma 0 LR Christian 1, Beebe 1 (LRC 3-2) Greenbrier 7, Vilonia 1 April 25 LR Christian 1, Siloam Springs 1 (LRC 6-5 PKs) April 26 Vilonia at Russellville Greenwood at Beebe Alma at Greenbrier This week’s games April 30 Russellville at Siloam Springs Alma at Greenwood Greenbrier at Beebe LR Christian at Vilonia May 3 Siloam Springs at Vilonia Beebe at Alma Greenwood at Greenbrier LR Christian at Russellville

Little Rock Christian outshot Siloam Springs 6-5 in the kicks from the mark period and completed the season sweep of the Panthers with the 1-1 (6-5) victory.

With the win, the Warriors (12-3, 10-2) took sole possession of second place in the 5A-West Conference, while the Panthers dropped to third place in the league and watched any chance of winning a conference championship slip away.

"I told (the boys) soccer's the greatest game of taking advantage of opportunity," said Siloam Springs coach Luke Shoemaker. "They only had one real chance to put a shot on goal, and they finished theirs. We had several and we only finished that one late, but I did tell them to rally back, to keep on grinding, to find a way to send it to kicks that late was big for us going forward. When it comes down to kicks from the mark, this was a good experience for everything that's going to happen in the future."

Siloam Springs outshot Little Rock Christian by a wide margin, but the Panthers couldn't finish until late.

Meanwhile, Little Rock Christian made the most of its best chance with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half when Stuart Fletcher served in a ball to Elliot Hankins, who scored on a header past Anderson Granados, who was starting in goal.

The Warriors made that lead stand up until 2:03 left in the game when the Panthers finally converted on a goal.

Christian Marroquin played a ball through to Franklin Cortez who beat Warriors goalkeeper Luke Henry for the late equalizer.

"Yeah like I said we had several chances in the first half," Shoemaker said. "We didn't put them in the back of the net. That time we happened to do it. I was proud of them, like I said, to grind out that goal. It wasn't our best night. Our touch was off. Our passing was off. To find a way to send it (to PKs) there was big."

The game ended in a 1-1 tie and moved on to kicks from the mark -- also known as penalty kicks -- to break the tie.

After the first round of five shooters, the shootout was tied at 3-3, and it wound up going to the eighth shot.

Fletcher scored for Little Rock Christian to take 6-5 lead, and Junior Garza's shot sailed over the goal to give the Warriors a win.

It was Siloam Springs' first game this season to be settled by penalty kicks.

For the Warriors, it was their second such game in a week and third overall. Little Rock Christian defeated Beebe in penalty kicks on Tuesday.

"We've been there recently, so I can't imagine that didn't give us a little momentum," said LRC coach Barry McCaskill.

Hankins, Wyatt Thomas, Justin Patty, Joel East, Abdul Bangura and Fletcher all converted their PKs for LRC, which also defeated Siloam Springs 3-2 on March 29.

"They're an excellent team," McCaskill said. "The 5A-West is going to be a tough conference come state (tournament) after battling throughout the year with each other. I think it will be interesting to see."

Eli Jackson, Cortez, Marroquin, Alejandro Palacios and Danny Daugherty were true on their shots for the Panthers.

Siloam Springs 6, Greenwood 1

Christian Marroquin scored three goals and Eli Jackson added two goals as the Panthers stormed past Greenwood in the second half for the 5A-West Conference win.

Marroquin and Jackson each had an assist for Siloam Springs.

Marroquin assisted to Jackson on the Panthers' first goal for a 1-0 lead, and Marroquin scored on a free kick to make it 2-0.

Greenwood got a goal back to cut it to 2-1 with a goal from Chance Pennington with six seconds left in the first half.

Siloam Springs, however, scored twice in the first minute of the second half to take a commanding 4-1 lead.

Jose Posada assisted on a Danny Daugherty goal, and Marroquin scored off a Daugherty assist for a 4-1 lead.

Jackson assisted to Marroquin for a 5-1 lead later in the second half and Jackson scored his second goal off a Miguel Granados-Ramirez assist to set the final score.

Up next

The Panthers will take another shot at league-leading Russellville for senior night Tuesday at Panther Stadium. Siloam Springs handed Russellville its only loss 2-1 at Cyclone Stadium on April 2.

