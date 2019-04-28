Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader World War II Veteran Val Periman, right, spoke to Preston Jones, John Brown University history professor, during an interview for a World War II history class on April 9. Periman showed JBU students a devotional book, Steps to Christ, that his college friends had given him before being drafted into the war and his barrack sack that he carried all his possessions in during the war.

Like many 19-year-olds, Val Periman was eager to serve his country in World War II. However, he decided to face the dangers of war without a weapon because of a personal conviction to save lives instead of taking them.

On April 9, the now 94-year-old Siloam Springs resident shared his experience of serving as a U.S. Army medic and conscientious objector with John Brown University students. The interview-style presentation was part of a World War II history class taught by Professor Preston Jones.

Periman is one of the last surviving World War II veterans in Siloam Springs, according to Jones, who has interviewed a number of veterans from both World War II and the Vietnam War for his history classes, including several previous interviews with Periman. The interview was probably the last time his students will get to hear from a World War II veteran, he said.

During the interview on April 9, Periman, who is a Seventh-day Adventist, urged students to be true to themselves and keep a clear conscience.

"Be true to yourself," he told students. "Don't do things you know are a mistake or wrong. Keep your conscience clear.

"I wanted to do something useful. I think all of us want to do something useful and have our lives mean something. These young people are facing decisions, and they'll make decisions that I hope will improve their situation, the situation of their loved ones and hopefully of the U.S."

A difficult decision

Periman was born in Lincoln, Neb., and went to high school at Ozark Adventist Academy in Gentry. His family chose the boarding academy because it had the most affordable tuition at the time. Periman's sister had a serious illness and his parents had lost their farm battling to pay her medical bills, he said.

After high school, Periman managed to scrape together $40 to help him attend Union College, a Seventh-day Adventist College in Lincoln, Neb. He struggled to work full-time and go to school full-time for one semester in 1943, during which time he was drafted into the Army.

From the very beginning, Periman knew he wanted to be a medic and save lives rather than taking them. He applied to be a conscientious objector but instead received a draft card giving him 1-A status, which meant he was healthy, strong and fit to be a soldier with no restrictions, he said.

Periman appealed the status and the appeal made its way to federal court until he received approval for a 1-A-O status, designating him a conscientious objector.

"I was not an objector to anything," he said. "I just didn't want to carry a gun and kill people."

A soldier can apply for 1-A-0 conscientious objector status if they are sincerely opposed because of religious or deeply held moral or ethical beliefs to participating as a combatant in war, including training in tactics or using weapons, according to the U.S. Army website, army.mil. The soldier can then be assigned to non-combatant duties.

Periman said he 100 percent supported the U.S. Government's policies and decision to fight the war. He said he wanted to serve his country and he was happy to be a soldier, but explained that only about one in a dozen soldiers actually saw firefight so he knew there was plenty of other ways he could help that didn't involve carrying a gun.

The Seventh-day Adventist church advocates for a noncombatant position, citing Christ's mission of coming into the world to save lives rather than destroy them, according to an April 2019 article on the world church's official website news.adventist.org. The article also states that the position is to give guidance to members, but leaves individuals free to asses the situation for themselves.

However, Periman said his decision was based more on his personal conviction than his religion.

"My dad had been a law officer most of his life so guns were no novelty to me, but I knew what guns could do," he said. "I had been hunting a few times and I didn't even like that. I came to the place that I didn't want to shoot a rabbit even.

"My decision was based mostly on my own personal feelings and how I could live the rest of my life if I had the knowledge that I deliberately pointed the gun at somebody and pulled the trigger. I couldn't live with that."

There were times during the war when, in the moment, Periman wished he had a gun in his hand, but looking back he said he is glad he made the choice not to carry a gun ahead of time and stuck to that decision.

Facing the brutality of war

After basic training, Periman was sent to Papua, New Guinea, where he continued training until he was assigned to a hospital in the Philippines in preparation for the invasion of Luzon, the largest and most populous island in the Philippines.

He arrived in the Philippines in late 1944 and his first sight of military action was in Manila Bay, as the boat he was on stopped there making its way north toward its destination. The city of Manila, the capitol of the Philippines located on the island of Luzon, had a group of Japanese naval personnel who disobeyed orders and chose to make a stand in the city, so it was necessary for the U.S. troops to demolish a large part of the city to remove them, Periman said.

As his boat came across the bay, Periman recalled watching Marine Corps airplanes diving and dropping bombs on the city, then coming back up before diving to drop more bombs.

Periman said that during the war, the Japanese soldiers inflicted many atrocities on the Filipino people, systematically attacking civilians and even preventing citizens from evacuating Manila when they knew the U.S. was about to attack.

An estimated 100,000 men, women, children and infants were killed in Manila during the battle of liberation, which lasted from Feb. 3 to March 3, 1945, according to Jones' presentation.

As a medic, Periman treated American soldiers, Japanese prisoners of war and Filipino civilians. He witnessed first hand the brutal impact of war and the individual tragedies his patients endured. He shared several stories of Filipino citizens he met who had lost a parent or a spouse to violence inflicted by Japanese soldiers. One woman, with several small children, told him her husband had been caught and tortured to death by the Japanese for smuggling people out of the city to safety.

Periman told students that wars are wasteful, giving the example of an American soldier who lost multiple fingers on both hands in battle. While rebandaging the patient's hand, Periman asked him what he did in civilian life.

"He said, 'I was a concert pianist,' and I couldn't think of one more thing to say," Periman said. "His career was over, his great talent was wasted, for what? Maybe we would all be speaking Japanese now if he hadn't been willing to do that, but that's the kind of thing that really got to me."

After witnessing the atrocities the Japanese soldiers committed, it was hard not to develop hate for the enemy and there were times when doctors or medics refused to treat Japanese prisoners of war or gave them substandard treatment, Periman said.

However, Periman said he made a decision to give all his patients the best care he could, no-matter who they were.

"The patients I cared for, I gave them all exactly the same care I would have given General MacArthur," he said.

The decision was not so much based on religious beliefs as personal and professional ethics, he said.

"Each of us decides voluntarily or unconsciously what we are going to be and what we are going to do," he said. "The war brought this up in front of my face, and I had to decide what I was going to do. When I went to war, I decided I was going to be the best soldier I could be, consistent with what I believe, consistent with not killing people."

Life after the war

After the war, Periman went back to Union College on the GI bill. This time, with financial support, he had time for a social life and dated several girls before finding true love.

He met Bev Clark while skating and less than a week-and-a-half later they got engaged. The couple will celebrate their 72nd anniversary in June.

Periman went on to earn a bachelor's degree in physics and after college, the couple moved to Joplin, Mo., and then to Arizona, where Periman worked as a lab technician. They adopted two children then moved back to Northwest Arkansas to a farm just south of Siloam Springs to raise their family. They continue to attend the Siloam Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church.

"I hope these young people will have an adult life without any war at all," Periman said.

Student Cory Thompson, a junior majoring in history with a minor in museum studies, said he was impressed with the fact that Periman stood strong in his morals.

"He absolutely refused to carry a gun in what I consider the most dangerous theater in the entire World War, and I found that very respectable that he was going to save lives instead of take them," he said.

Thompson said that hearing Periman's story first hand gives the war a very personal element.

"I think that is very important when telling history," he said. "History is all about people and without people then you have no history, so it's very important to have that human element."

To view a series of interviews that Jones has conducted with Periman, including the April 9 interview, as well as other veterans from both World War II and the Vietnam War, visit Jones' YouTube channel, Stuff of Life.

