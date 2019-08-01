Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Members of the Siloam Springs Fire Department and the city's board of directors perform a ribbon cutting, firefighter style, Thursday to mark the opening of the fire department's training tower. From left to right: City Administrator Phillip Patterson, Director Mindy Hunt, Director Lesa Rissler, Director Marla Sappington, Director Reid Carrol, Chief Jeremy Criner, Deputy Chief John Vanatta, Fire Marshall Dustin Kindell, Deputy Chief Brent Ford and Director Brad Burns.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs Fire Department celebrated the opening of its new training tower Thursday with a ribbon cutting and demonstrations.

The tower opened after about a year of construction and cost of about $800,000, money City Administrator Phillip Patterson said was available because of the city's residents.

"We are very thankful to the residents for voting in 2013 to split the one cent sales tax and allow 20 percent of that one cent to be used for Fire Department equipment," Patterson said.

Fire Chief Jeremy Criner said in 2017, the department spent $112,256 in associated construction costs and $650,000 in 2018. An extra $50,000 had to be allocated for additional soil work, Criner said.

The training tower is located behind fire station one, 1450 Cheri Whitlock Drive.

