July 22

• Amanda Davis, 28, was arrested in connection with two counts theft of property and breaking or entering.

• Harold Keller, 46, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Blew, 39, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Chantel Iveson, 19, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brian Mayhew, 34, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery.

• Bryson Flatt, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Ruhland, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Walter Acuta, 40, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Bradley, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 23

• Toddy Swake, 27, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

July 24

• Alexander Chouinard, 20, was arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Christopher Phipps, 32, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jennifer Freeman, 26, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jamie Harris, 39, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christopher Rodgerson, 24, was arrested in connection with fleeing.

July 25

• David Collette, 42, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Maegan Whitehurst, 30, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving left of center, failure to appear and driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Russell Palmer, 35, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery, third degree assault on a family member and failure to appear.

• April Homick, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear and second degree interference with emergency communications.

• Demetrus Shelley, 36, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

July 26

• Willie Osbourn, 38, was cited in connection with third degree domestic battery.

• Jonathon Adams, 26, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt, possession with intent to deliver, two counts possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Cody Blaine, 24, was arrested in connection with second degree assault, two counts failure to appear and second degree interference with emergency communications.

July 27

• Wilbert Duran, 23, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless or prohibitive driving and minimum coverage insurance required.

July 28

• Marlene Lopez, 46, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

General News on 08/04/2019