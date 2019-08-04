The city's board of directors is expected to approve and adopt a management plan for the 50.25 acre lake and surrounding acreage north of the city during its meeting Tuesday.

The City Lake Management Plan was created by Amy Smith, owner of SEARCH (Smith Environmental Research Consulting House) and former city director, pro bono, to provide guidance for future development of the lake and surrounding area. The plan outlines features of the area, working with local agencies to manage fisheries and wildlife, educate visitors about the natural resources and more. According to a staff report, the management plan is necessary due to increased use and traffic around the lake.

Directors are also expected to review a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Siloam Springs School District for school resource officers among other agenda items during its meeting Tuesday.

The 2019-2020 agreement was approved by the school district on July 16, according to a staff report.

The memorandum currently retains the five school resource officer positions within the schools, defines their responsibilities and "outlines the cost sharing agreement between the city and the district," according to a staff report.

The district is expected to reimburse the city for one-half of the annual salaries, payroll taxes and retirement for the officers involved in the school resource officer program, an estimated $155,995.91, according to a staff report. The district is also expected to reimburse the city $4,000 per position for vehicle maintenance and officer equipment, according to a staff report.

In other business, the board is expected to:

• Approve the purchase of a mini excavator with a dump trailer for the public works department for $113,504.42.

• Place on its third reading an ordinance that would amend a section of the city's municipal code to rezone 3303 Cheri Whitlock Drive and the 15000 block of Stephens Road from an agricultural area to commercial and residential area.

• Place on its first reading an ordinance that would amend a section of the city's municipal code to rezone the 3000 block of East Kenwood Street from an agricultural area to a residential area.

• Review a preliminary plat development permit for the Somerset Addition at the 3000 block of East Kenwood Street.

• Review a preliminary plat development permit for the Grandview Addition at 3901 E. Kenwood St.

• Review artist selections for a mural project at Memorial Park.

