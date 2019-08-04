Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information The John Brown women's soccer team was named the inaugural winner of the Sooner Athletic Conference’s Champions of Character Team Award, the league office announced on Tuesday, July 30. The Golden Eagles, seen here with students from Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools, have been very active in the community including recently working with the Colcord after-school program once a week during the off-season over an eight- to 10-week period.

The John Brown University women's soccer program has been named the inaugural winner of the Sooner Athletic Conference's Champions of Character Team Award, the league office announced on Tuesday, July 30.

The Champions of Character program is the NAIA's initiative to promote character-driven athletics by instilling five core values which are comprised of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership in student-athletes, coaches and fans.

One year after head coach Kathleen Paulsen was tabbed as the conference's Coach of Character, the Golden Eagles women's soccer team continued to excel in implementing the NAIA initiative program-wide.

"We are thankful and honored to receive this award as a program," Paulsen said. "At the beginning of the season, the team collectively decided that they wanted the theme of their season to be 'humbly pursue.' As a coach, I have watched firsthand this group of women pursue and encourage each other, other teams, the student body on campus and those in their community with grace and humility.

"They truly accomplished their vision last year and we hope to continue to pursue a similar vision. While this group has left a legacy of excellence on the field, it is their character and service that will stand the test of time."

Marked by an exemplary level of sportsmanship on the field and outstanding character off the field, the JBU women's soccer program excels in all areas of the Champions of Character program.

The 2018 campaign was a watershed season for the program as the Golden Eagles knocked off a trio of top 25 programs, including a victory over then No. 2, and eventual national champion, William Carey (Miss.), the team's highest-ranked opponent in program history. After appearing in its sixth-consecutive Sooner Athletic Conference tournament title match, John Brown went on to secure its first-ever victory at the NAIA National Championships, knocking off Kansas Wesleyan in the opening round. The Golden Eagles spent the majority of the 2018 season ranked among the top 10 programs in the nation.

The student-athletes regularly achieve high marks in the classroom, recording a cumulative 3.47 grade-point average.

"What a great honor for our women's soccer student-athletes and Coach Paulsen," Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty said. "These ladies inspire me as I see them continue to give and give -- and then give more. Coach Paulsen has recruited a tremendous group of young women who truly believe in the values of respect, responsibility and servant leadership.

"They strive for excellence in all they do and it's so fun to see them have success on the field, in the classroom and in the community. They train hard and compete hard, yet they show respect to their opponents throughout play. They show responsibility in academics by prioritizing academic success over athletic success. They serve from the heart - never looking for anything in return. I couldn't be more proud of this team receiving this distinguished honor."

Very active in the local community and internationally, the JBU women's soccer program most notably works with the Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools after-school program once a week during the off-season over an eight- to 10-week period.

In Siloam Springs, team members often participated as "bigs" in the local Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program, meeting with their "little" once a week. Others served as mentors at New Life Ranch every week, while others serve at Siloam Springs' Ability Tree, a local non-profit organization that comes alongside individuals and families impacted by disability through recreation, education, support and training.

The Golden Eagles will now be considered at the national level, as part of the NAIA's National Awards Day on Sept. 16, 2019.

