William Art Essex

William Art Essex, age 69, a resident of Colcord, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. He was born January 15, 1950 in Miami, Oklahoma, the son of William Orville and Opal (Jones) Essex.

William served on the West Siloam Springs Fire Department for over 29 years and was also a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Roberta Lea Janes, and one great-grandson, Titus Vallejo.

Survivors include his wife Marjorie Helen Essex; two sons, Anthony Clinesmith and his wife Jill, and Charles Walton and his wife Janice; three daughters, Florence Miers and her husband Ernest, Christina Essex Martin, Opal Thomas and her husband Jody; one brother, James Essex and his wife Janice; two sisters, Shirley Tockey and her husband Phillip and Nina Johnson and her husband Kermit; 18 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

A visitation will be held Sunday August 4th 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 5th, at National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Obits on 08/04/2019