Aug. 5 -- Aug. 9

Monday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian mixed veggies, garlic bread, fresh fruit

Tuesday -- Pulled pork, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll, banana pudding

Wednesday -- Strawberry grilled chicken salad with mixed greens, cheese, walnuts; crackers, fruit yogurt cup

Thursday -- Fried fish, white beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, green tomato relish, pecan cobbler

Friday -- Chicken and waffle with maple syrup, potato casserole, fruit

Aug. 12 -- Aug. 16

Monday -- Breaded chicken club sandwich, sweet potato fries, tangy slaw, pineapple/orange dream cake

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli casserole, roll, blackberry cobbler

Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken, fresh fried rice with veggies, fortune cookie, fruit

Thursday -- Taco stuffed baked potato, fiesta corn, chips and salsa, fresh melon medley

Friday -- Tuna salad and tomato wedges, broccoli salad, fresh fruit mix, crackers

Aug. 19 -- Aug. 23

Monday -- Dressed grilled burger on bun, homestyle fries, watermelon

Tuesday -- Rotini with chicken and veggies, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, roll, fresh baked cookie

Wednesday -- Half Cajun turkey club sandwich, deli salad, soup (chef's choice), fresh fruit medley

Thursday -- Brisket plate with fresh corn off cob, fried okra, roll, lemon bar

Friday -- Chicken quesadilla, salsa and chips, charro beans, Spanish rice, Mexican brownie

Aug. 26 -- Aug. 30

Monday -- Chicken Caesar wrap, three-bean salad, fruit

Tuesday -- Sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, summer squash casserole, roll, watermelon

Wednesday -- Beef taco salad with all the makings, strawberries, vanilla ice cream

Thursday -- Chicken salad scoop, pasta salad with veggies, cracker, chocolate brownie

Friday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, summer veggie medley, roll, fresh fruit

-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.

General News on 08/04/2019