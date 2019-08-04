Aug. 5 -- Aug. 9
Monday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian mixed veggies, garlic bread, fresh fruit
Tuesday -- Pulled pork, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll, banana pudding
Wednesday -- Strawberry grilled chicken salad with mixed greens, cheese, walnuts; crackers, fruit yogurt cup
Thursday -- Fried fish, white beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, green tomato relish, pecan cobbler
Friday -- Chicken and waffle with maple syrup, potato casserole, fruit
Aug. 12 -- Aug. 16
Monday -- Breaded chicken club sandwich, sweet potato fries, tangy slaw, pineapple/orange dream cake
Tuesday -- Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli casserole, roll, blackberry cobbler
Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken, fresh fried rice with veggies, fortune cookie, fruit
Thursday -- Taco stuffed baked potato, fiesta corn, chips and salsa, fresh melon medley
Friday -- Tuna salad and tomato wedges, broccoli salad, fresh fruit mix, crackers
Aug. 19 -- Aug. 23
Monday -- Dressed grilled burger on bun, homestyle fries, watermelon
Tuesday -- Rotini with chicken and veggies, mixed green salad with Italian dressing, roll, fresh baked cookie
Wednesday -- Half Cajun turkey club sandwich, deli salad, soup (chef's choice), fresh fruit medley
Thursday -- Brisket plate with fresh corn off cob, fried okra, roll, lemon bar
Friday -- Chicken quesadilla, salsa and chips, charro beans, Spanish rice, Mexican brownie
Aug. 26 -- Aug. 30
Monday -- Chicken Caesar wrap, three-bean salad, fruit
Tuesday -- Sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, summer squash casserole, roll, watermelon
Wednesday -- Beef taco salad with all the makings, strawberries, vanilla ice cream
Thursday -- Chicken salad scoop, pasta salad with veggies, cracker, chocolate brownie
Friday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, summer veggie medley, roll, fresh fruit
The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.
