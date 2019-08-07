Bright Futures Siloam Springs is hosting its annual back to school festival on Saturday, Aug. 10, to help kids and families get ready for school.

The first day of school in Siloam Springs is Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The back to school festival is free to all families in the district and will take place at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Krystal Wheat, director of Bright Futures Siloam Springs. The event will include a free picnic lunch, inflatables, information about community resources, vendors and prizes, as well as backpacks and school supplies for those who need it, she said.

The school district collected school supplies at the Fill the Bus fundraiser on Aug. 2 and 3 at the Siloam Springs Walmart. Volunteers, including the high school football team, helped with the event. Bright Futures also received several other donations of school supplies for the event.

For more information on the back to school festival, call 479-524-8175.

General News on 08/07/2019