Farmers Market Proclamation Today at 5:28 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sierra Bush/Siloam Springs Herald-Leader City Director Reid Carrol, at large, steps in for Mayor John Mark Turner Saturday and reads a proclamation making Aug. 4-10 farmers market week in Siloam Springs. The move stems from a national holiday sponsored by the Farmers Market Coalition, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to "strengthen farmers markets for the benefit of farmers, consumers and communities," the organization's website states.

General News on 08/07/2019

Print Headline: Farmers Market Proclamation

