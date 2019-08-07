Sierra Bush/Siloam Springs Herald-Leader City Director Reid Carrol, at large, steps in for Mayor John Mark Turner Saturday and reads a proclamation making Aug. 4-10 farmers market week in Siloam Springs. The move stems from a national holiday sponsored by the Farmers Market Coalition, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to "strengthen farmers markets for the benefit of farmers, consumers and communities," the organization's website states.
Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader
City Director Reid Carroll, at large, steps in for Mayor John Mark Turner Saturday and reads a proclamation making Aug. 4-10 farmers market week in Siloam Springs. The move stems from a national holiday sponsored by the Farmers Market Coalition, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to "strengthen farmers markets for the benefit of farmers, consumers and communities," the organization's website states.
General News on 08/07/2019
Print Headline: Farmers Market Proclamation