Neal Denton/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Max Perkins blasts out of the sand trap Monday during the opening round of the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational held at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain Home.

The Siloam Springs golf teams opened up their season Monday and Tuesday in the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational held at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain Home.

Both teams struggled to keep up with the field on Monday as they each finished in last place after the opening round. The tournament continued on Tuesday and results were not available at presstime.

The Siloam Springs boys shot a team score of 417, the highest out of 11 teams. Cabot was in first place after the first day at 299, followed by Little Rock Catholic at 309, North Little Rock 310, Conway 324, Rogers 329, Jonesboro 330, Mountain Home 335, Greenwood 339, Shiloh Christian 369 and Marion 400.

Junior Breck Soderquist was the Panthers' top scorer on Monday with an 18-hole round of 100, with juniors Max Perkins and Ethan Owens each shooting 104, Nick Gray 108 and Chris Svebek 111.

The Siloam Springs girls finished in a tie with Marion at 369. Cabot was in first place at 238, while Greenwood shot 268, Mount St. Mary 274, Mountain Home 275, Conway 289, Harrison 292, Jonesboro 298 and Shiloh Christian 325.

Freshman Brooke Smith led the Lady Panthers with a 118, while senior Kendi Williamson shot 122, senior Caroline Perry 129, freshman Baylee Morris 135 and freshman Mackenzie Sontag 122.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to action against Rogers on Monday at Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club.

Sports on 08/07/2019