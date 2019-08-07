Alexander Hunter of Gentry will be attending the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro, Ark., beginning Aug. 5.

As a medical student, Hunter will not only "work hard and be engaged 24-hours a day" according to Jerry Balentine, dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, but also be "challenged to broaden his horizons." In celebration of this milestone the school will host a white coat ceremony and reception hour Friday, Aug. 9, to be attended by invitation only.

A 2013 graduate of Gentry High School, Hunter went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Biochemistry at the University of Central Arkansas in 2018. From there he will be moving on to the NYIT Campus in Jonesboro, Ark., to pursue his career as a specialist.

"Our family couldn't be more proud of Alex and his desire to pursue his passion" said his mom, Shawn Hunter. "His grandparents, Dan and Sharon LaBelle and the rest of our family have been a great source of encouragement and support. Everyone is taking pride in Alex. He is pretty amazing."

General News on 08/07/2019