Dustin Girdner, 37, was found dead in a wooded area near Colcord, Okla., on Monday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday. Officials said Girdner's death is currently classified as suspicious.

Girdner was last seen by family Saturday. His body was found near South 680 Road and East 580 Road, the OSBI said.

OSBI is working in conjunction with the Delaware County (Okla.) Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.

General News on 08/11/2019