50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

The Arkansas State Police announced that Troopers would start enforcing the new parking light Statute enacted by the 1969 General Assembly. Major W.D. Walker, Commander of the Arkansas State Highway Patrol Division, stated that the law would become effective Thursday, Aug. 7, 1969. Walker explained that the new law provides that no motor vehicle may be driven on the public streets, highways or roads while the parking lights are on.

Walker pointed out that on the newer model cars, the headlights and parking lights burn at the same time. He stated this is legal.

Parking lights may only be used when the vehicle is in a parked position. Parking lights are merely a safety feature to make the vehicle visible to other drivers while it is parked, Walker concluded.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

It appeared that Janice Barnett Harper would run unopposed in the upcoming school board election for position one in Siloam Springs.

Harper was running for her second 5-year term on the Siloam Springs Board of Education.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Becky Gilbert was excited about her latest endeavor -- matching children in need of guidance and companionship to adults.

Gilbert was hired the previous month by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas to reopen a chapter of the organization locally.

Before moving to Siloam Springs, Gilbert worked as a first grade teacher in California. After her stint on the West Coast, Gilbert moved to Uganda, Africa, where she took up work with agencies including Kind Mother's Project, Montessori and Hope for Uganda.

After weeks of training at Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest Arkansas headquarters in Springdale, Gilbert moved into her Siloam Springs office.

The mentoring program served the community for nearly a decade until a financial shortfall and staff vacancy forced the agency to close its doors in 2008. When the local office closed 75 children were still working with paired mentors under the supervision of one matchmaker.

Like other matchmakers within the organization Gilbert was qualified to oversee 75 pairs at a time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of the organizations that United Way supports.

