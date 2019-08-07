As hunting season approaches, Siloam Springs' Tractor Supply store is hosting a deer and wildlife event from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

The Siloam Springs FFA is partnering with the store for the event, which will include activities related to deer and wildlife.

"At Tractor Supply, we cater to customers who live the Out Here lifestyle, which for many, means an emphasis on hunting," said Nate Robinson, manager of the Siloam Springs Tractor Supply store. "This event is designed for those hunting enthusiasts and touches on everything from managing feed plots and herds to guidance on hunter safety."

In addition to the main event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy an archery demonstration and fishing education

This event is open to the public and will take place at the Siloam Springs Tractor Supply store, located at 3480 Highway 412 East. For more information, call 479-524-1811.

