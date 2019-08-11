Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Michael W. Smith will perform at John Brown University on Sept. 27 -- part of a four-day celebration commemorating the university's centennial.

"Michael's incredible music has spanned four decades of our 100-year history and we're thrilled that he is going to be part of our Centennial Celebration," said Julie Gumm, director of university marketing and communications at JBU.

The concert will be at the Bill George Arena on JBU's Siloam Springs campus at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Reserved seat tickets are $20 and are available at www.jbu.edu/michaelwsmith.

Michael W. Smith has sold more than 15 million albums, achieved 28 No. 1 songs, earned three Grammy Awards, one American Music Award and more than 40 Dove Awards. Most recently, in honor of ASCAP's 100th Anniversary, Smith, along with Amy Grant, was honored as "a cornerstone of Christian music," for his groundbreaking career and significant influence on the genre. Throughout his career, Smith has had the opportunity to sing for several presidents and national leaders.

Other highlights of JBU's Centennial Celebration include a car show, multiple athletic events, The Showcase featuring performances by young alumni and students, and fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 28, as well as a community worship service on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10:30 a.m. Visit www.jbu.edu/centennialschedule for a complete schedule of events.

