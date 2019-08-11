Eugene 'Gene' Cowherd

Eugene "Gene" Cowherd, 92 of Kansas, Okla., died Aug. 4, 2019, at his home.

He was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Beckley, W.V., the son of Festus Cowherd and Mabel Beverage Cowherd. He had many jobs ranging from ranch foreman, construction foreman and heavy equipment operator. He married Marjorie Enos on Jan. 1, 1951. He served our country in the Army during World War II. He was a member of the Union Local 12 in California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

He is survived by his son, Mike Cowherd of Kansas, Okla.; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Ark.

Dustin Dewayne Girdner

Dustin Dewayne Girdner, 37, of Gentry, Ark., died on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Colcord, Okla.

He was born on April 4, 1982, in Tulsa, Okla.

He is survived by grandparents, Carthel and Louise; his mother, Sheri Lynn Doughty and husband, Frank of Decatur, Ark.; his father, Ricky Girdner of Tahlequah, Okla.; his wife, Vicky Wilkins of the home; two sons, Trevor Girdner and Owen Wilkins, both of the home; one daughter, Kayla Girdner of the home; one brother, Cody Doughty of Rogers, Ark.; three sisters, Krystal Girdner, Cari Doughty both of Springdale, Ark., and Tracy Gargrave of Siloam Springs, Ark.; father-in-law, Michael Wilkins and mother-in-law, Patsy Wilkins of Decatur; grandparents, Jim and Barbara Floyd of Chouteau, Okla.; and Bill and Jean Thomason of Tulsa, Okla.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Gentry.

Linda Louise Hensley

Linda Louise Hensley, 65, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 6, 2019, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1954, in Monrovia, Calif., to Robert J. Lee and Vera Louise Chaffin Lee. She married Jake Hensley on June 18, 1980, in Westville, Okla. She worked at Franklin Electric and Baldor Industries in Siloam Springs and as a home health nurse. She loved to bake and garden, and was a lover of animals.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Reynolds; sister, Marvene; brother, Gary; and two grandsons, Joshua and Anthany.

She is survived by husband, Jake; three daughters, Pam Marks of Fayetteville, Ark., Tabatha Taylor and husband Robert of Siloam Springs and Brandy Anderson of Siloam Springs; nine grandchildren; sister, Debbie Newell of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; and two brothers, Tom Lee of Kingman, Ariz., and David Lee of Shreveport, La.

Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, with Pastor Tim Estes officiating.

Kenneth 'Gene' Omo

Kenneth "Gene" Omo, 86, a 20 year Air Force veteran, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas died July 31, 2019, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab. Born April 14, 1933 to Wilford and Flossie Omo in the small community of Nicut, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; one sister, Wilma Carter Rose; and two nephews, Tommy and Larry Dale Omo.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy; one son, Lee Eric Omo and wife Angel; three grandchildren that he dearly loved, Sydney, London and Skylar all of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; brother, Larry Omo of Tampa, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A celebration of life will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Parish Hall. To sign the online guest book, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Hope's Kitchen, 1998 Highway 412 East, Siloam Springs, AR 72761; Manna Center, 670 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs, AR 72761 or the charity of your choice.

