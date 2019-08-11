COLCORD, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in Delaware County, near Colcord, according to a press release from the agency.

Dustin Girdner, 37, was found dead in a wooded area near Colcord on Monday, Aug. 5, the OSBI release states. The agency classified the death as suspicious, it states.

Girdner was last seen by family Saturday, Aug. 3. His body was found near South 680 Road and East 580 Road, the release states.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office requested OSBI assistance on the investigation, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing, the release states. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.

General News on 08/11/2019