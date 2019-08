Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Harrison Losh lines up a punt during football practice on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Harrison Losh lines up a punt during football practice on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Harrison Losh lines up a punt during football practice on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Harrison Losh lines up a punt during football practice on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

Sports on 08/11/2019