Sierra Bush/Siloam Sunday Polly Shafer, of Discovery Toys, speaks with an attendee of the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital's baby fair Aug. 6. The event included vendor displays, giveaways and obstetrician department tours for expectant mothers.

General News on 08/11/2019