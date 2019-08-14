50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Arrests for all criminal acts increased 4 percent, 1968 over 1967. Adult arrests increased 2 percent and arrests for those under 18 years of age increased 10 percent.

From 1960 to 1968 police arrests for serious crimes increased 60 percent. Since 1960 arrests of those under 18 years of age doubled while the population of the 10-17 year age group increased 25 percent.

In 1968 male arrests for all criminal acts outnumbered female arrests 7 to 1. However, female arrests increased 8 percent while male arrests were up 4 percent, 1968 over 1967.

Arrests for Narcotic Drug Law violations were up 64 percent nationally, 1968 over 1967, and 322 percent over 1960.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Mel and Marci fulfilled their three-month plan to elope when they drove to Siloam Springs from the Tulsa area and were wed in the gazebo in City Park.

Mel, 23, and Marci, 19, came to Siloam Springs from Glenpool, Okla., in search of a justice of the peace to officiate their wedding ceremony.

Just before 9 p.m. Marci knocked at the front door of the Herald-Democrat on North Mount Olive Street and asked if any of the staffers in the building were vested with the power to perform a wedding ceremony. With neither a justice of the peace nor an ordained minister on board, we told Marci we'd help her find either a judge, lawyer or minister.

Our first call went out to Siloam Springs Municipal Judge Stephen Thomas, but he couldn't be reached. We then called former city judge and local attorney Bill Mayo, hoping that if he couldn't help us, he'd put us in touch with someone who could.

Mayo, not sure if we were pulling his leg, agreed to come downtown and marry Mel and Marci.

Mayo arrived at 9 p.m., checked the couple's wedding license and performed the ceremony in the park.

Mel and Marci didn't stay after the wedding, opting instead to return to Glenpool that night. They seemed relieved, however, at having successfully executed their mission to Siloam Springs.

"We've been planning this for three months," Mel said. "Nobody has known about this, except for my mother and a couple of friends. This is how we wanted to marry and now we've pulled it off."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

A group of eight Boy Scouts and four advisors set out on an expidition June 20 into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.

They braved high altitudes, scorching heat, steep rock strewn trails and even a hailstorm to complete their mission: To hike 101 miles in 10 days carrying 45-pound backpacks which contained all that was required to survive.

The group from Boy Scout Troop 84 from Siloam Springs included Scouts Daniel Coon, David Coon, Corbin Greening, Ashton Lamb. Luke Macfarlan, Clayton Reisbeck, Benjamin Stinnett and Corbin Stinnett; accompanied by advisors Darrin Coon, Brian Lamb, Craig Reisbeck and Scott Stinnett.

Overall, the Philmont adventure of 2009 was one that none who accomplished it would ever forget or look back on with regret.

All of the members looked forward to additional advertures at Philmont in the summers to come.

Community on 08/14/2019