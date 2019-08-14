The Siloam Springs boys and girls golf teams competed Monday in the Rogers High Invitational held at Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club.

In boys action Rogers finished with a team score of 317 to defeat Greenwood 349 and Siloam Springs 405.

Andrew Fakult led all players with a four-under par 68 to earn medalist honors, followed by teammate Marc Sussman with a three-over 75. Rogers' Kaden Smith and Landon Tuck of Greenwood tied for fourth with an 84.

Junior Breck Soderquist led Siloam Springs with a 97, followed by juniors Ethan Owens at 100, Max Perkins and Chris Svebek each at 104 and freshman Nick Driscoll at 123.

In the girls match, Greenwood shot a team score of 265 to defeat Rogers 339 and Siloam Springs 360.

Greenwood's Grace Woody shot an 85 to beat out teammate Ella Austin's 86 for medalist honors.

Freshman Brooke Smith led Siloam Springs with a 110, while senior Kendi Williamson shot 123, senior Caroline Perry 127, freshman Baylee Morris 128 and freshman Mackenzie Sontag 140.

The Siloam Springs golf teams are scheduled to return to action Thursday against Alma at River Valley Golf Course.

