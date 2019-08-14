John Price Bishop

John Price Bishop, 87, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 11, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born April 12, 1932, in Mariaville, Neb., to Donald Archibald Bishop and Edna Pearl Brown Bishop. He joined the U.S. Air Force after high school and served during the Korean War. He met Alice Foster while both were serving in the Air Force, and they were married on Sept. 1, 1951, in Pocahontas, Ark. They moved to Siloam Springs in 1958 and he worked as a farmer, raising cattle and chickens, cutting hay, and operating a dairy.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a sister, Faye Johnson; a brother, Joe Bishop; and great-grandson, Quentin Thompson.

He is survived by four children, Pamela Phipps and husband Van of Siloam Springs, John F. Bishop and wife Marcia of Siloam Springs, Robin S. Bishop and wife Judy of Maysville, Ark., and Sandy Johnson and husband Joe of Siloam Springs; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; a great-great-grandchild on the way; and a brother, Jim Bishop of Colcord, Okla.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Chaplain Frank Crosby officiating. Burial will follow at Norwood Cemetery near Wedington, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Robert James Coones

Robert "Bob" James Coones, 83, of Gentry, Ark., died Aug. 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born Aug. 1, 1936, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Theodore Earl Coones and Elsie M. Robinson Coones. He graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1954. He worked for many different companies as an electrician. He married Mary Barnes on June 15, 1991. He was a member of Tired Iron of the Ozarks and First Baptist Church in Gentry. He loved to spend time outdoors, hunting, fishing, or around the campfire with his grandsons. He enjoyed turning a wrench and doing mechanic work.

He was preceded in death by a son, Corris Gene Doss; a brother, Don Coones and a great-granddaughter, Micayla Patterson.

He is survived by his wife; seven children, Mike Coones and wife Brenda of Gentry, Robert S. Coones of Malvern, Ark., Melanie Hall and husband Ron of Greenville, Penn., Victoria Tarasuck and husband Rick of Hubbard, Ohio, Teresa Stewart of Owasso, Okla., Regina Morris and husband Tony of Gentry, and Duane Doss and wife Samantha of Gentry; a brother, Ken Coones of Gentry; three sisters, Doris Zoske of Chandler, Ariz., Ellie Oyler of Tulsa, Okla., and Joyce Hill of Arlington, Texas; 31 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Gentry, with Pastor Eddie Knight officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Ann England

Phyllis Ann England, 62, of Wedington, Ark., died Aug. 11, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born April 11, 1957, in Tampa, Fla., to Paul Hiers and Lily Tye Hiers. She married Michael England on Dec. 10, 1977, and she was a homemaker. She was a member of New Life Church in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Timothy and David Hiers.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; children, Treva England and fiancé Wayne Jones of Atlanta, Ga., Jake England and wife Carolyn (C.J.) of Norfolk, Va., and Drew England and Meg Ownbey of Siloam Springs; four grandchildren; a sister, Theresa Jones; and a brother, Steve Hiers both of Moultrie, Ga.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Weddington Baptist Church in Wedington, Ark.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 West Sunset Ave., Springdale, AR 72762.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Edgar 'Sonny' Merl Harper

Edgar "Sonny" Merl Harper, 79, of Gentry, Ark., died on Aug. 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 17, 1939, in Gentry to Arthur "Bud" Merl Harper and Sybil Smith Harper. He was a lifelong resident of Gentry. He married Rhonda Woods on July 17, 1987, in Miami, Okla. He worked as a chicken grower for Peterson Industries.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bud Harper.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; mother, Sybil Harper of Gentry; four children, Rhonda Radtke of Rogers, Ark., Kandy Harper of Tulsa, Okla., Joshua Harper and wife Tina of Colcord, Okla., and Sunni Davis and husband Tim of Eucha, Okla.; three sisters, Sandra Thompson and husband Eddy of Gentry, LuElla McKain of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Bobbie Nolan and husband Scotty of Gentry; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug.16, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Wilks Harper officiating.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Erval 'Val' Periman

Erval "Val" Leone Periman, 94, of Summers, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 peacefully at his home, just 3 hours short of his 95th birthday.

Val was born on August 12, 1924, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Berry and Margaret Periman. After leaving army service, he met his "Angel," Bev Clark-Periman. After a week and a half of dating, they became engaged, and they married on June 3, 1947, in Lincoln, Neb. They shared a loving 72-plus years together. During this time, they received their pilot licenses together, owned a medical laboratory, and were blessed with two children, Gregory Periman of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Julie Lynn Smith of Center, Texas. He received his Bachelor's degree with a physics major from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. Val enjoyed tinkering around in his shop and eating lemon cake on his birthday. He could make, fix, and even invent anything you could imagine. Val has been a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Siloam Springs since 1973. He was known as the "Go To" man for any Bible questions or any gospel song lyrics. Val served honorably for the United States Army during World War II from 1943-1946. He made his impact at that time by being a Surgical Tech during his military career. Val was a man of many trades; but he will be remembered as a good, knowledgeable, caring man.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark.

PAID OBITUARY

Floyd Allen Young

Floyd Allen Young, 75, of Colcord, Okla., died on Aug. 11, 2019, at Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

He was born Feb. 23, 1944, in Ada Valley, Ark., to Jeff Young and Leta Mash Young. He graduated from Conway High School in Conway, Ark. He had multiple bachelor's degrees, including electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and only lacked an Algebra class for nuclear engineering. He helped to build a power plant in North Platte, Neb., and stayed to work for Nebraska Public Power Department.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Leon Young and Billy Joe Flowers; and a sister, Ruby Jewel Hitchcock.

He is survived by four children, Norman Young of Watts, Okla., Sue Howell and husband Bobby of Colcord, Sarah Roper and husband Sean of Jay, Okla., and Robert Carter and wife Auvoni of Watts; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Pickens and husband Steve of North Little Rock, Ark.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 08/14/2019