Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A young biker played on the skills course at City Lake Park on Saturday.

A grand opening celebration for City Lake Park took place on Saturday morning.

The event included a ribbon cutting, guided bike rides and nature walks, food provided by Grand Savings Bank, music, a trail run and disc golf play.

The 163-acre park has been under the city's stewardship for some time, but over the past three years it has been updated to include mountain bike trails, hiking trails, multi-use trails, a nine-hold disc golf course, a bird blind for wildlife observation and a 550-foot boardwalk spanning the wetlands that divide the north and south parts of the park.

The improvements have all been made with the preservation of wildlife habitat and the natural beauty of the area in mind, according to Don Clark, community development director for the city.

The city contracted with the nonprofit Ozark Off Road Cyclists (OORC) to oversee the development of the park. The total cost of the project is $1.25 million, including public money, support from the Walton Family Foundation and a grant from the state.

