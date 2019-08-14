It's a new era in the Siloam Springs School District and, in particular, Panther athletics.

Jody Wiggins is more than a month in on the job as superintendent and one of the district's most important decisions already has been to find a replacement for Kevin Downing as athletics director. Downing resigned last week to take the AD job at Bentonville West after serving more than six years in the district.

Siloam Springs hit a home run with the hiring of Ken Harriman as interim AD for the 2019-20 school year. Consider it going "Back to the Future" so to speak as Harriman was head football coach and AD from 1998 to 2000 and assistant principal and AD from 2000-2002.

Harriman will give the Panthers a steady, firm, experienced presence in the AD's office as the district will be able to look for its next AD in the spring. I thought this was a great hire considering the timing.

Now I'd like to see the Siloam Springs School District hit another home run.

Let's get this indoor facility built to complete Panther Stadium and Panther Fieldhouse and be a real bragging point for our community.

Panther Stadium opened in 2015 and the hope then was that the indoor facility would follow soon. Funds were raised privately for the $5.8 million Panther Stadium. That was Phase I, according to a 2013 Herald-Leader article.

So what about Phase II? The indoor facility was expected to cost between $3 million and $4 million according to the 2013 article, though I would expect that cost would be higher now given the time that's passed since then.

It's a much-needed addition for the district and the community.

New indoor facilities have recently opened at 6A-West rival Russellville and just down south in Farmington.

I know it's not simply a matter of snapping fingers and making this a reality in Siloam Springs. But it is important.

Every outdoor sport in the district stands to benefit from such a facility as well as other school activities such as band, physical education classes and other things. Baseball, softball and tennis courts also are in the future plans.

Some believe our taxpayer dollars should be spent on better things, but I trust our administration and school board know how important such a project would be.

