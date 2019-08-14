Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were down $63,545 in July compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $659,449 in July 2019, compared to $722,994 in July 2018, according to the August issue of City & Town Magazine.

County sales tax receipts were up $35,371, from $288,406 in July 2018 to $323,777 in July 2019.

The city's sales tax receipts come from its 2 percent sales tax. The total sales tax rate in Siloam Springs is 9.5 percent.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Cities that saw an increase in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, up $899,668 to $3.1 million

• Fayetteville, up $59,508 to $3.85 million

• Eureka Springs, up $6,631 to $262,251

• Gentry, up $44,092 to $121,689

• Rogers, up $90,307 to $3.42 million

• Springdale, up $80,134 to $2.77 million.

Cities that saw a decrease in city sales tax receipts were:

• Lincoln, down $1,209 to $40,779.

