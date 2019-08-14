The days are long, the weather is warm, and opportunities for summer fun abound. To make sure your crew enjoys the summer to its fullest, take time to review best practices for seasonal safety as a family.

Staying secure in every setting

• At the ballpark -- Whether your child is kicking a ball or swinging a bat, make sure he or she is wearing equipment that fits properly and is in good repair. Additionally, if he or she gets bumped in the head by an object or knocks noggins with another player, you may need to consult a healthcare provider. Symptoms such as blurred vision, dizziness, headache and vomiting are signs of a concussion.

For care that is quick and convenient Northwest Health Urgent Care -- Siloam Springs is close by to help treat everything from sore throats to broken bones. No appointment needed. Visit MyNorthwestAnycare.com or call 479-215-3080 for more information.

• By the pool -- If you have young children, keep an eye on them at all times when they are in the water. Remind everyone not to run near the edge and review the rules of diving before anyone takes the plunge. If the water is shallow, a headfirst dive is off-limits.

• Exploring outdoors -- Before your kids head into the woods, make sure they apply insect repellent to keep mosquitoes and ticks away. Hike in groups, stay away from plants with three leaves on a single stem, and wear hats and long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

• On the lake -- Young children or new swimmers should wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets when they are in or near the water. Also, remind your family to stay away from aquatic animals and plants, as they may be poisonous.

In every situation where your kids will be spending time outside, they should be wearing SPF 30, broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect them from UVA and UVB rays. Also, make sure your family stays hydrated with plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration and heat stroke.

Keeping your kids active

In the era of technology, many kids are tempted to spend their free time on the couch watching movies or sitting in front of a computer or TV playing video games. Yet, a sedentary summer routine can put your child at risk for obesity and associated conditions, such as breathing problems and Type 2 diabetes.

Inspire your children to get moving by staying engaged and offering fun options. Here are a few ideas:

• Play a game of flag football before dinner a few nights each week.

• Ride bikes together to explore your hometown or run errands.

• Try something new that encourages movement and interaction with others. Skateboarding and yoga classes are two great options.

General News on 08/14/2019