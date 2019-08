The Siloam Springs tennis teams opened their season Tuesday against Alma at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

The Lady Panthers got the win against the Lady Airedales 4-0 as both Eve Slater and Julia Tran picked up wins in singles and teamed up to win in doubles.

Slater defeated Alma's Kailie Plourd 8-6 at No. 1 singles, while Tran defeated Ashlyn Chronister 8-3.

Slater and Tran defeated the Alma team of Jenesis Davis and Plourd 8-5.

The Siloam Springs team of Faith Howie and Nikitta Ho defeated Cara Willmon and Ashley Fowler 8-2.

In boys action, Siloam Springs won both varsity singles matches as Trey Hardcastle and Lucas Junkermann both picked up victories.

However, Alma picked up wins in both doubles matches as the team of Montana Herrel and Boone Henley and the team of Malachi and Blaise Becan also were defeated.

The tennis teams are scheduled to return to action Monday at Greenwood.

Girls

Siloam Springs 4, Alma 0

Singles

1. Eve Slater, Siloam Springs, def. Kailie Plourd, Alma, 8-6.

2. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. Ashlyn Chronister, Alma, 8-3

Doubles

1. Slater/Tran, Siloam Springs, def. Jenesis Davis/Plourd, Alma, 8-5

2. Faith Howie/Nikkita Ho, Siloam Springs, def. Cara Willmon/Ashley Fowler, Alma, 8-2.

Junior Varsity Doubles

1. Chronister/Cashmere Albright, Alma, def. Shealy Soucie/Daisy Sullivan, Siloam Springs, 8-4.

2. Hailee Free/Trinity Bagley, Siloam Springs, def. Shelbi Pennington/Rebekah Macintosh, Alma, 8-1.

3. Brooklyn Williams/Ho, Siloam Springs def. Brooklyn Coody/Katelyn Baldez, Alma, 8-0.

4. Howie/Bagley, Siloam Springs, def. Willmon/Fowler, Alma, 8-4

Boys

Siloam Springs 2, Alma 2

Singles

1. Trey Hardcastle, Siloam Springs, def. Drew Battles, Alma, 8-3.

2. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. Blake Williams, Alma, 8-3.

Doubles

1. Nathan Gibson/Drew Montgomery, Alma, def. Montana Herrel/Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

2. Drew Battles/Gavin Webb, Alma, def. Malachi Becan/Blaise Becan, Siloam Springs, 8-0.

Junior Varsity Doubles

1. Williams/Gibson, Alma, def. Herrel/Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

2. Webb/Montgomery, Alma, def. Mitchell Wheat/Hardcastle, 7-6

3. Gibson/Montgomery, Alma, def. M. Becan/B. Becan, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

