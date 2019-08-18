Christian music group Avalon will begin touring in September after almost 10 years away from the stage and they're bringing their show to Siloam Springs on Oct. 17.

The Called Tour will also feature Reagan Strange, winner of NBC's singing show The Voice. Avalon and Strange will perform at The Assembly church at 2909 Cheri Whitlock Drive at 7 p.m. Those interested in purchasing tickets to the event can visit avalonlive.org.

Greg Long, vocalist for the group, said the re-entrance into the music scene will be slow compared to previous tours, but the group is excited to share new music, reconnect with long-time fans and meet new fans.

"We're back and we're excited about it," Long said. "The message has always been the same. We've always been an unashamed carrier of the gospel of Christ - that hasn't changed. We've experienced more life so we have more experiences to reference.

"We worked really hard with our producers to make sure the sound, the DNA of Avalon, was there, but the sound is as current as anything you would hear today."

Avalon is releasing it's latest record, "Keeper of My Heart," through Red Street Records, a Christian music label that was launched by Rascal Flatts member, Jay DeMarcus, in October 2018.

A theme for the newest record, Long said, was focusing on God's love, and because of it, He would do anything for us. God becoming a man through Jesus Christ and the path to redemption are also themes the new album will explore, Long said.

Long encouraged fans to come see the group perform and listen to the new music. He also emphasized they were diligent to include older, popular songs and that music-goers will get a well-rounded selection from the group's repertoire.

Avalon is comprised of husband and wife duo, Greg and Janna Long, Jody McBrayer and Dani Rocca.

The tour is a facet of Compassion Live, geared toward providing "the highest quality events for families to join together and grow with others in faith," according to the organization's website.

Compassion Live was established in 2014 by Compassion International, a "Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name," according to the organization's website.

