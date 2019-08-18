The city's board of directors is expected to review two petitions and set hearing dates for them during its meeting Tuesday night.

The first is for the vacation of a right of way at 324 E. Twin Springs Street and 400 E. Twin Springs Street filed by Jason and Anna Mitchell to close an unimproved portion of Madison Street, according to a staff report. City staff recommended the hearing date be set for Sept. 17.

The second is for the vacation of a right of way at 111 S. Oak Hill Street and 110 S. Garrett Street filed by Gary and Kimberly Goranson and Kathryn and William Bergthold to close an unimproved alleyway, according to a staff report. City staff recommended the hearing date be set for Sept. 17.

Directors are also expected to:

• Attend a workshop for quality of life sidewalk projects and updates slated for 5:30 p.m.

• Review a rezone development permit that would rezone the 3000 block of East Kenwood Street from agricultural to residential.

• Review a budget amendment for the West Jefferson Street drainage project for $20,200 to account for the city's portion of the engineering design, according to a staff report. The city chose Civil Engineering Inc. to perform the engineering work for the project in 2013 before the project was halted because of concerns brought up by state and federal agencies due to project materials. The proposed $20,200 is the amended amount of the contract between the city and Civil Engineering Inc. for reimbursement for the extra work done on the project.

• Review a budget amendment for the city's portion of the West Jefferson drainage project for $47,862.30

• Review a contract approval for the West Jefferson drainage project by Diamond C Construction for $597,394.30.

• Review a funding request by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for a makerspace for $12,500. According to a staff report, a makerspace "has a well-considered shop layout and tools dedicated to each craft that the space supports. Such spaces are typically located inside schools, libraries or in separate public/private facilities and focus on making, learning, exploring and sharing." The $12,500 is an estimated third of the startup costs; the Chamber is looking to obtain additional grants, according to a staff report.

