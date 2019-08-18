The Sooner Athletic Conference announced the 2018-19 SAC Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Monday, Aug. 12, and three Golden Eagles were honored as the top scholar-athlete in their respective sport: senior Baily Cameron (women's basketball), senior Jake Caudle (men's basketball) and sophomore Caitlyn Logan (women's soccer).

Nominated from the conference's Academic All-Conference listings, Sooner Athletic sports information directors voted on the top scholar athlete in each sport and then cast ballots for the top male and female winners of the academic year. Tre Hinds, a track and field athlete from Wayland Baptist (Texas) was honored as the top male Scholar-Athlete, while Emily Cerny of Science and Arts (Okla.) softball landed the female accolades.

Despite fielding the fewest number of SAC-sponsored sports, John Brown University collected the second-most per-sport honors (3), trailing only Oklahoma City (5). Wayland Baptist was the only other institution to produce multiple winners.

The most decorated student-athlete in women's basketball program history, Cameron graduated in the spring of 2019 after rewriting the John Brown University women's basketball record books. Before capping off her career with NAIA and WBCA All-America honorable mention, the four-time Sooner Athletic first-team selection moved into first place of the JBU record book by scoring 2,034 points, grabbing 881 rebounds and was a career 53 percent shooter from the floor. The 5-foot-10 post also led JBU to a Round of 16 finish at the NAIA National Championships as a sophomore. In her senior season, she paced the Golden Eagles with 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, appearing in all 30 contests.

The Siloam Springs product hit 43.5 percent of her attempts behind the arc, finishing seventh in the nation, and just shy of 50 percent overall from the floor, earning the 13th-best mark nationwide. Beyond the highest accolades over her career, including SAC Freshman of the Year honors, second and third team NAIA All-America selections, and a WBCA All-America first team nod, Cameron secured in back-to-back seasons the SAC Sportsmanship Award, highlighting the level of character expected from the SAC Athlete of the Year. She finished the year with a 3.46 GPA, majoring in kinesiology with a minor in accounting.

Caudle was an NAIA All-America honorable mention selection and an SAC first team honoree after averaging 16.5 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the field. The Bentonville native ended the season second in the conference with 93 triples and finished 12th in the nation. Eight times Caudle crossed the 20-point mark in a game in 2018-19 and even poured in over 30 points on two occasions - including a career-high 37-point outburst against Oklahoma Panhandle State. He finished the year with a 3.68 GPA, majoring in engineering.

Selected as the 2018 SAC Goalkeeper of the Year and first-team All-Conference, Logan led the Sooner Athletic and ranked 17th in the nation in goals-against average (0.72), and compiled the fourth-most clean sheets (12) nationwide. She also boasted an .821 save percentage, stopping 69 of 84 shots on goal this season. In total, Logan yielded just 15 goals against in 21 games played (and started) to finish the year with a 15-5-1 record. Logan's mark of 12 shutouts is a new single-season program record, edging out Kristen Morency's 11 clean sheets in 2016. Her 15 victories came one win shy of tying Morency's 16-win program record in 2016, while Logan's 0.72 goals-against average is third all-time in any single season. Named to the NAIA All-America third team at the conclusion of the season after posting a shutout in the NAIA National Championships Opening Round, a program first, Logan led the Golden Eagles to its deepest tournament run in program history -- an appearance in the Round of 16. At the end of the fall semester, she boasted a 3.61 GPA over the prior two semesters, majoring in nursing.

