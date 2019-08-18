Sierra Bush/Siloam Sunday Members of Special Olympics Arkansas and Special Olympics athletes accept a $69,271 check from Casey's General Store employees, Coca-Cola and the Siloam Springs Police Department on Wednesday after a month-long fundraising effort by Casey's employees. In June, store employees nationwide asked customers if they would like to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to donate to the cause, according to a press release from the company. The Siloam Springs Casey's was the top fundraiser in the state, bringing in nearly $6,000, so the statewide check was presented at the local store, according to store manager Randie Toto. The funds raised will aid more than 15,000 Special Olympics athletes in Arkansas, according to Amanda Whitley, Special Olympics coordinator of special events for Arkansas. This is the third year in a row that Siloam Springs Casey's has been the top fundraiser for Special Olympics Arkansas, Toto said.

