Ramona Fisher

Ramona Fisher, 86, of Westville, Okla., died Aug. 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 30, 1932, in Watts, Okla., to Hugh Raymond McCoy and Jessie Luella Reed McCoy. She married Dwaine Fisher in 1954 and was a school teacher in Watts, teaching English, typing and home economics.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by two children, Scott Fisher of Watts, and Jill Teague and husband Roger of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Tamara Lynn (Holcombe) Lane

Tamara Lynn (Holcombe) Lane went to be with her Lord and Savior, August 13, 2019, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas, surrounded by her family.

Tamara was born on April 29, 1978, at Washington Regional Hospital. She attended school at Jay Public Schools and graduated in 1996. She received her Master's Degree from the University of Arkansas and received her certificate in School Administration from Harding University.

Tamara is survived by her husband of 19 years, Will, and children, Ryan and Lexi. She is also survived by her parents, David and Gayla Holcombe of Jay, Oklahoma; and her brothers, Sean and Janna Holcombe of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Aaron and Tammie Holcombe of Jay, Oklahoma. Other survivors are Grandpa Claude Cagle; Perry and Brenda Lane, father- and mother-in-law, of Eucha, Oklahoma; brother-in-law Brian and Callie Lane; sister-in-law Cassie and Doug Issacs; five nieces; seven nephews; and a host of friends.

Tamara is a sixth generation educator on the paternal side of her family. She was the principal of the Southside Elementary in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, when she became ill August 2018. Her life and legacy touched many lives as she began her career in education in 2001.

Visitation was held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hermon Church, 18035 E. 420 Road, Jay, Oklahoma. Burial was conducted at the Ward Cemetery in Jay, Oklahoma, under the direction of the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

In lieu of flowers, Tamara requested donations be sent to Siloam Springs Schools, P.O. Box 798 Siloam Springs, AR 72761 to The Education Foundation in her name.

