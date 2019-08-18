The Siloam Springs boys and girls golf teams competed in an 18-hole match against Alma on Thursday at River Valley Golf Course.

The Lady Panthers picked up their first win of the season, outshooting the Lady Airedales 332 to 339 in a count-three format.

Senior Kendi Williamson led the Lady Panthers with a round of 109, followed by freshman Brooke Smith at 110, senior Caroline Perry at 113, freshman Baylee Morris 116 and freshman Mackenzie Sontag at 138.

Presli Taylor of Alma earned the medalist honors with a low round of 94, while Hailey Parker shot 116 and Sarah Patton 129.

In boys action, Alma shot a team score of 331 to top the Panthers, who shot a 372.

Blaine Chambers led Alma with a 71, while Paul Gambill shot 79, Dax Stahler 87 and Devon Wood and Tyson Shepard each with a 94.

Junior Ethan Owens shot a 90 to lead Siloam Springs, while junior Breck Soderquist shot 91, junior Max Perkins 92, junior Nick Gray 99 and freshman Nick Driscoll 112.

In junior varsity action, Miles Perkins shot 84, while Owen Thomas shot 90 and Johnny Graves 109.

"I thought we once again hit the ball pretty well," said Siloam Springs coach Michael Robertson. "We have some kids going through some swing changes and that just takes time. We have just struggled to get a feel around the greens. We have played three very different courses with totally different types of greens. Our kids are learning how to handle that as we go and it is a process.

"The exciting thing is we are getting really focused effort in practice and all the kids are putting in a lot of time on their own. Our kids look more comfortable every time out and it will be fun to watch the progress throughout the season."

The Siloam Springs boys are scheduled to return to action Monday in the Chambers Bank Red Dog Invitational at Springdale Country Club. Both teams will be back in action Thursday against Rogers Heritage at the Greens at Blossom Way.

