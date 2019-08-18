Sierra Bush/Siloam Sunday Dorothy Letellier, co-owner of Ivory Bill Brewing, organizes crowlers in preparation for an ordinance to go into effect on Sunday, Aug. 18, that allows any Siloam Springs small brewery, nano brewery and microbrewery restaurants operating in accordance with state law to sell beer, malt beverages and hard cider for off-premise consumption on Sundays. According to the amendment to the city's code, anyone found violating it will be subject to a fine from $50 to $100.

Sierra Bush/Siloam Sunday Dorothy Letellier, co-owner of Ivory Bill Brewing, organizes crowlers in preparation for an ordinance to go into effect on Sunday, Aug. 18, that allows any Siloam Springs small brewery, nano brewery and microbrewery restaurants operating in accordance with state law to sell beer, malt beverages and hard cider for off-premise consumption on Sundays. According to the amendment to the city's code, anyone found violating it will be subject to a fine from $50 to $100.

Sierra Bush/Siloam Sunday Dorothy Letellier, co-owner of Ivory Bill Brewing, organizes crowlers in preparation for an ordinance to go into effect on Sunday, Aug. 18, that allows any Siloam Springs small brewery, nano brewery and microbrewery restaurants operating in accordance with state law to sell beer, malt beverages and hard cider for off-premise consumption on Sundays. According to the amendment to the city's code, anyone found violating it will be subject to a fine from $50 to $100.

Sierra Bush/Siloam Sunday Dorothy Letellier, co-owner of Ivory Bill Brewing, organizes crowlers in preparation for an ordinance to go into effect on Sunday, Aug. 18, that allows any Siloam Springs small brewery, nano brewery and microbrewery restaurants operating in accordance with state law to sell beer, malt beverages and hard cider for off-premise consumption on Sundays. According to the amendment to the city's code, anyone found violating it will be subject to a fine from $50 to $100.

By Sierra Bush

Staff Writer n sbush@nwadg.com

General News on 08/18/2019