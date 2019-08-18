The city's board of adjustment denied the owner of Taco Jake's a driveway variance during its meeting Tuesday night.

Commissioner Ted Song and Chairwoman Judy Nation were absent.

According to a staff report, the potential driveway that would wrap around the building to create a drive-thru would encroach into five of the required six feet greenspace buffer, leaving a 1.2 foot clearance from the edge of the property line to the drive-thru. While this conflicts with current city code, city staff agreed with Jacob Frese, Taco Jake's owner, that this situation is considered a hardship since the building is unique, in that it was built parallel to Highway 412, not parallel to the east and west property lines like neighboring properties.

Frese is interested in pursuing a drive-thru to put him inline with competitors and grow income for the business.

Carla Wasson, representing Wasson Funeral Home, stated during public discussion she was concerned installing a communications system needed to take orders was going to become a nuisance and eliminating the current greenspace buffer would affect the value of the property Wasson Funeral Home currently sits on.

Commissioner Karl Mounger and Vice Chairman Todd Colvin both voted against the variance; the variance needed four votes to pass.

Mounger said he voted no because he felt like there wasn't enough room on the property with the current boundaries.

Commissioners did approve a sign variance to 708 S. Mount Olive Street so the business Heavenly Stitches could better advertise itself with a permanent, free-standing sign.

During the city's planning commission meeting, commissioners approved a rezoning development permit for 927 S. Oak Hill Street. The rezone will now allow all the land owned by Siloam Bible Church to be zoned general institution, a common designation for area churches.

The permit goes before the city's board of directors Sept. 3.

Commissioners also reviewed two staff-approved permits; a lot consolidation permit for 927 S. Oak Hill Street and a lot split development permit for the 18000 block of Highway 59 South.

