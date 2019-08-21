Photo submitted The Friendship Care Aktion Club had its monthly meeting on Friday, Aug. 9. Julie Chandler, owner of Creative Corner on Broadway in Siloam Springs was the speaker. Chandler demonstrated some ways to be creative and do crafts. The club's next meeting is 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Friendship Community Care. The club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs.

