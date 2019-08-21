Aug. 4

• Kevin Ray Bell, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with third degree battery.

• Brandon Deshawn Vaughns, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Chandler Lee Thrush, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Vanu Kumar Bagga, 36, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

• Jonathon Felix Adams, 26, was arrested in connection with failure to appear, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Meagan Kay Pritchett, 25, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Michael Wayne Watson, 37, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property.

Aug. 5

• Curtis Lee Ketcher Jr., 27, was cited in connection with first degree criminal mischief.

• Viola June Arnold, 45, was arrested in connection with forgery.

• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with breaking or entering.

• James Franklin Hayden, 31, was arrested in connection with theft of motor fuel and driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Joseph Paul Soto, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mark Brockman, 52, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Corey Michael Fox, 34, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt and failure to appear.

• Derrick Ryan Budds, 28, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 6

• Scott Allen Walker, 47, was arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Alicia Dawn Andrade, 27, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dakota Chase Stanford, 24, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Janice Morales-Hamilton, 35, was cited in connection with passing a stopped school bus.

Aug. 7

• Jacob Christopher Corbin, 37, was cited in connection with third degree assault.

• Tyler Ray Sandecki, 26, was arrested in connection with shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

• Eric William Dark, 36, was arrested in connection with parole violation and failure to appear.

• Shasta Lee Bulmer, 41, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 50, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Richard Dewayne Higgins, 36, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Toni Le Caballeros, 31, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery.

• James Gustavo Caballeros, 29, was cited in connection with third degree assault on a family or household member.

• Travis Timothy Harris, 19, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dustin Earl Stillwell Weaver, 28, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Yoezer Herve Paz, 18, was cited in connection with a warrant service of contempt of court.

• Margaret Joy Cowsert, 68, was arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Paul Edward Flynt, 53, was cited in connection with failure to pay a fine.

Aug. 8

• Juvenile, 16, was cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Spencer Alan Jones, 18, was arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Brooke Nicole Bates, 34, was cited in connection with theft of property.

• Melinda Gayle Wyrick, 40, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tisha Michelle McGinnis, 48, was cited in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.

• Carlos Javier Medina-Lebron, 21, was arrested in connection with second degree assault on a family or household member.

• Juvenile, 16, was cited in connection with theft of property.

Aug. 9

• Juvenile, 17, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and violating conditions of release.

• Linda Marie Craighead, 41, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Walter Manuel Barrera, 26, was cited in connection with failure to pay.

• Jeremy Lynn Struble, 39, was cited in connection with shoplifting, possessing instruments of crime, failure to appear, driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked and minimum coverage insurance required.

• William Lee Smith, 33, was arrested in connection with theft of property, theft by receiving, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, parole violation warrant and two counts failure to appear.

• Trudy Ann Shuman, 55, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brian Paul Rankin Jr., 23, was arrested in connection with two counts criminal contempt.

Aug. 10

• Jessie Eugene Belyeu, 54, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and criminal contempt.

• Larry Ray Sellers, 32, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Michael Ray Lasiter, 22, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle and careless or prohibitive driving.

• Patrick Carl Steven Randall, 25, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Solymar Palacio, 30, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving.

Aug. 11

• Colten Jay Barnett, 28, was arrested in connection with possession with the purpose to deliver or manufacture a counterfeit substance.

• Brandon Allen Dillard, 19, was arrested in connection with probation revocation warrant.

• Melissa Ann Johnson, 50, was cited in connection with two counts criminal contempt.

• Lloyd L. Summers, 25, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

General News on 08/21/2019