Photo submitted Jim Caldwell (left) of Earth Mission, spoke to the Siloam Springs Rotary Club at the club's meeting on Aug. 13. Caldwell spoke about how Earth Mission meets the physical needs of people as a reflection of Christian beliefs. Caldwell spoke about Earth Mission's work in Myanmar with the Karen people, establishing a five-year physician assistant training program. Earth Mission is having a fundraising dinner on Oct. 22, 2019, at Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University. Also pictured is Tim Davis (right) president of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Jim Caldwell (left) of Earth Mission, spoke to the Siloam Springs Rotary Club at the club's meeting on Aug. 13. Caldwell spoke about how Earth Mission meets the physical needs of people as a reflection of Christian beliefs. Caldwell spoke about Earth Mission's work in Myanmar with the Karen people, establishing a five-year physician assistant training program. Earth Mission is having a fundraising dinner on Oct. 22, 2019, at Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University. Also pictured is Tim Davis (right) president of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Jim Caldwell (left) of Earth Mission, spoke to the Siloam Springs Rotary Club at the club's meeting on Aug. 13. Caldwell spoke about how Earth Mission meets the physical needs of people as a reflection of Christian beliefs. Caldwell spoke about Earth Mission's work in Myanmar with the Karen people, establishing a five-year physician assistant training program. Earth Mission is having a fundraising dinner on Oct. 22, 2019, at Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University. Also pictured is Tim Davis (right) president of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Jim Caldwell (left) of Earth Mission, spoke to the Siloam Springs Rotary Club at the club's meeting on Aug. 13. Caldwell spoke about how Earth Mission meets the physical needs of people as a reflection of Christian beliefs. Caldwell spoke about Earth Mission's work in Myanmar with the Karen people, establishing a five-year physician assistant training program. Earth Mission is having a fundraising dinner on Oct. 22, 2019, at Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University. Also pictured is Tim Davis (right) president of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

Sports on 08/21/2019