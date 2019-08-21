Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Tiny Boyle (center), urged on by Tyler Harrison, Wayne Thomas and Michael Barnett, gets ready to cut the ribbon to his newly renovated home on Ruby Hall Road, west of Gentry, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Boyle's home was partially destoyed by a fire last winter and area businesses and volunteers working with Kind at Heart Ministries rebuilt Boyle's home.

Kind at Heart Ministry held an open house and ribbon-cutting on Friday to celebrate the completion of volunteer work to restore the home of Claude "Tiny" Boyle of Gentry following a devastating fire last winter.

What began as a small project to build Boyle, 80, and using a walker, a ramp to the front porch of his home took a turn when a fire destroyed much of Boyle's home last winter. The Siloam Springs-based Kind at Heart Ministries, founded and led by Wayne Thomas, took on the task of rebuilding Boyle's home, which took months of tearing out the old and fire-damaged and rebuilding the home, complete with new floors, new walls, ceilings, roof, and a new electrical and HVAC system.

According to Thomas, many, many area individuals and businesses came together to make the project possible, donating approximately $40,000 worth of materials, supplies and labor for the project. An additional $15,000 in cash donations was raised to help pay for the project at a chili supper and pie auction benefit held April 13 in the Carl Gym at Gentry. Kind at Heart Ministries hosted the event, and Dwayne Craig served as the auctioneer.

After a meal which included catfish caught by Thomas and others, Thomas acknowledged and thanked those who helped and donated toward the completion of the project. He spoke of God's working to make the project possible and also noted the need for additional siding and insulation to complete the project by pointing to a portion of the home which still lacked siding.

Tiny Boyle expressed his gratitude and thanked all for their help in what would have been an impossible situation. Then, with the snip of huge scissors, he cut the ribbon as the crowd clapped.

According to its website, Kind at Heart Ministries has as its mission to "express the love of Jesus to the aging and disabled by providing services that bring hope, encouragement and support in daily living."

For more information on the work and other local projects of Kind at Heart Ministries, see kindatheart.org.

