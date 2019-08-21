TEXARKANA, Texas -- Freshman Jacob Zamarron made his presence felt in a big way with a goal in his first collegiate start, and sophomore Micah Herrmann returned to scoring important goals with the winner just before halftime as the John Brown University men's soccer team notched a 2-1 win over Texas A&M--Texarkana on Monday evening at Morgan Field.

"We had a lot of pressure early and were able to capitalize on a couple of goals as a result," said JBU head coach Brenton Benware. "I'm proud of the guys for digging deep to pull out a win on the road and with several key players out for much of the night."

The Golden Eagles (1-0) return to Siloam Springs having won the season-opening match now in back-to-back seasons. Last year, JBU dispatched MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) at Alumni Field, 1-0. The new campaign started off nearly as dramatic.

Four shots and three corner kicks peppered the opening 11 minutes of play. In the sixth minute, freshman Oscar Carballo's attempt to put John Brown up 1-0 was deflected away at the goal line by a Texarkana defender, keeping the match scoreless. Carballo's second early attempt on goal was stopped by goalkeeper Salvador Hernandez.

After a bit of a lull, the Golden Eagles broke through -- a Zamarron header in the middle of the box to put away his first collegiate goal in the 27th minute. Reigning SAC Freshman of the Year Adrian Immel's service from the right flank was perfectly placed for Zamarron to redirect the volley on frame.

The goal seemed to build momentum for the visitors as John Brown posted three shots and a pair of corner kicks over the next eight minutes, maintaining the large portion of possession. Then, an TAMT yellow card setup JBU to capitalize on another service attempt into the box.

In the 44th minute, junior Jessie Zavala's free-kick service from the right flank into the box towards the back post found a sliding Herrmann, who beat Hernandez from about 12 yards out, doubling the Golden Eagles' lead. While Zavala earned his first point as a Golden Eagle, Herrmann's strike was the seventh of his career, and would hold to stand as his third game-winner.

While the hosts out-shot John Brown 6-5 in the second half, senior keeper Britt Wisener (1-0-0) shrugged off a Texarkana goal in the 52nd minute to come up with a big save in the 55th to preserve the one-goal Golden Eagle lead.

The match became chippy in the second half as the official flashed four cautions. The John Brown defense continued to shut down the Eagle strikers as Texarkana attempted two shots in the final 10 minutes, but both were off target.

Wisener finished the match with one save to move to 1-0-0, while Hernandez took the loss for the hosts.

Carballo and Zavala led JBU with two shots on goal.

Marcelo Mendes, Matej Urbanija, and Dalton Georgopulos joined Zamarron, Carballo and Zavala in making their respective collegiate debuts in the Blue and Gold.

John Brown returns to action on Friday in its home opener as the Golden Eagles welcome Lyon (Ark.) to Alumni Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

