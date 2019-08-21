SPRINGDALE -- The Siloam Springs boys golf team shot a team score of 417 and finished 10th out of 10 team scores Monday at the Chambers Bank Red Dog Invitational held at Springdale Country Club.

Bentonville High shot a team score of 294 to edge out Fayetteville High's 298. Rogers High finished third at 320, followed by Fort Smith Southside 323, Bentonville West 332, Greenwood 340, Springdale Har-Ber 349, Rogers Heritage 355, Van Buren 364 and Siloam Springs 417. Host Springdale High only posted three individuals, one short of the count four format.

Andrew Fakult of Rogers High shot a 71 for medalist honors beating Fayetteville's Palmer McSpadden's 72 by one stroke.

Max Perkins led Siloam Springs with a 95, while Ethan Owens shot 105, Nick Gray 106, Chris Svebek 111 and Breck Soderquist 112.

Both Siloam Springs teams are scheduled to return to action on Thursday against Rogers Heritage at the Greens at Blossom Way.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Alma and Lincoln on Monday in their first home match at the Course at Sager's Crossing, formerly known as Siloam Springs Country Club.

Sports on 08/21/2019