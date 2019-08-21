Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information The John Brown women's soccer team opens its season Friday at 5:30 p.m. at home against Louisiana State-Shreveport.

The 2018 season was a historic one for the John Brown University women's soccer team.

The Golden Eagles, who finished 16-5-1 overall and 5-2-1 in the Sooner Athletic Conference, had a number of program firsts.

John Brown University women’s soccer 2019 schedule Date^Opponent^Time Aug. 23^Louisiana State-Shreveport^5 p.m. Aug. 29^Concordia (Neb.)#^7 p.m. Aug. 31^Oklahoma Wesleyan#^3 p.m. Sept. 7^Columbia (Mo.)^7:30 p.m. Sept. 12^vs. Martin Methodist (Tenn.)%^5 p.m. Sept. 14^at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)^8 p.m. Sept. 21^Tabor (Kan.)^5 p.m. Sept. 28^Georgia Gwinnett^11 a.m. Oct. 1^Central Christian (Kan.)*^5 p.m. Oct. 5^at Science and Arts (Okla.)*^2 p.m. Oct. 12^at Oklahoma City*^5 p.m. Oct. 17^Oklahoma Panhandle State*^7 p.m. Oct. 19^Wayland Baptist (Texas)*^1 p.m. Oct. 24^at Texas Wesleyan*^5 p.m. Oct. 26^at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas)*^1 p.m. Oct. 29^Mid-America Christian (Okla.)*^5 p.m. Nov. 2^Southwestern Christian (Okla.)*^1 p.m. * Sooner Athletic Conference match # John Brown University Classic % Match played at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

Back in September, the Golden Eagles upset then No. 2 and eventual national champion William Carey (Miss.) 2-1, a win that marked the highest-ranked team JBU had beaten in program history. Earlier in the year, the Golden Eagles had also upset No. 10 Columbia (Mo.), which at that time was the highest ranked team JBU had beaten. JBU also beat No. 12 Mobile (Ala.) for three victories against Top 25 competition.

Another program first was being selected to host an NAIA National Championships Opening Round match in November. JBU defeated Kansas Wesleyan 1-0 in that game and advanced to the NAIA National Championships Round of 16, where it fell to Southeastern (Fla.), which advanced to the national title game.

Indeed it was a banner year for JBU, and the No. 13-ranked Golden Eagles hope to carry that momentum in the 2019 season, which begins at home at 5 p.m. Friday against Louisiana State-Shreveport.

"I think once you have program firsts it's a barrier that you've broken and it doesn't seem like you have to write history anymore," said seventh-year JBU head coach Kathleen Paulsen, who is 90-25-10 (.760) overall and 44-6-5 (.845) in Sooner Athletic Conference play. "Knowing what it takes to get there is half the battle."

Unfortunately for JBU, the Golden Eagles lost a key group of seniors from last year's team that helped make that run happen, including Jastin Redman, Aspen Carpenter, Anna Brown, Melody Hagen and Annika Pollard. Two juniors, Katherine Haar and Hannah Sweaney, graduated early.

"We lost a massive senior class," Paulsen said. "Kids that got a lot of minutes the last four years."

This year's group of Golden Eagles reported for training on Aug. 5 and the team has seen more than two weeks of practices in advance of the start of the season.

"It's definitely a new group but it's exciting," Paulsen said. "Figuring out who we are going to be, we're trying to sort through that. Some of that just takes context and time."

The Golden Eagles do have several returning veterans in key spots, including junior goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan (Charlotte, N.C.), who posted 12 shutouts in 2018 and was a third-team All-American.

"It's huge," Paulsen said of having Logan back. "Goalkeeper makes or breaks the team. We've seen that personally with former JBU goalkeepers Kristen Morency and Hannah Poor in the past. I think Cait's done a good job and proved she can be reliable. You want reliable goalkeepers in the net."

Paulsen hopes freshmen keepers Cailynn Campbell (Marzell, Germany) and Chloe Griffin (Pella, Iowa) will challenge and push Logan along the way.

First-team All-SAC senior defender Sarah Hughes (Albuquerque, N.M.) returns as do several other key players on the JBU back line.

Junior Paige Kula (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), junior Anna Schuchart (Leawood, Kan.), sophomore Meghan Kennedy (Siloam Springs), and junior Audrey Balafas (Gilbert, Ariz.) are all back.

"Having those pieces back is huge for us," Paulsen said.

Junior midfielder Emily Jordan (Republic, Mo.), sophomore forward Alair Love (Topeka, Kan.) and senior forward Anne Metz (Kilgore, Texas) also have experience on the defensive line, but are being looked at in other spots this season.

Freshman Aubrey Mendez (Chino, Calif.) also could help on defense.

In the midfield, the Golden Eagles return juniors Grace McKinney (Tulsa, Okla.), Vanessa Reynoso (San Fernando, Calif.), junior Natalie Aycock (Edmond, Okla.) along with Jordan.

Sophomore Megan Hutto, a former Siloam Springs standout, has transferred from Northeastern State (Okla.) and has made an immediate impact in the midfield or even at forward.

"There's something to be said for having played at college level," Paulsen said. "In a lot of ways she's different than incoming freshman. She knows the drill and you can tell. I think she'll be a great piece for us.

"I can see her playing up top for us. She's a good target, makes good decisions. We're really excited that she chose to come to John Brown."

Freshmen Paige Martin (Bolivar, Mo.) and Kylie Kilfoy (Houston) also play in the midfield.

Up top, the Golden Eagles return junior Sienna Nealon of Rogers, who scored eight goals with six assists along with senior Kristen Howell of Little Rock, who had seven goals and five assists.

"Sienna Nealon, she scored big game-winning goals for us last year," Paulsen said. "When you look at the teams she scored those against, a lot were Top 25 teams. She's definitely an important piece for us.

"Kristen Howell, I think she has a huge role. She's very talented. She has all the tools to be a great player for us."

Love, Metz, senior Kathryn Huff, sophomore Maggie Bailey and freshman Jenna Miller (Norman, Okla.) all could be options at forward.

JBU was picked to finish second in the Sooner Athletic Conference behind defending champion Science and Arts. JBU has appeared in the SAC Tournament finals six straight years and has won the regular season title twice in that span.

"I think it's exciting," Paulsen said. "What's exciting is we have a group with cohesiveness and character -- quality of person can carry you really far. I don't know that we're going to have superstar people, but collectively our cohesiveness as a group will be our greater strength. It's a new feel but it's also exciting."

