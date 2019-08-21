Photo submitted At this week's Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs meeting, club member Jimmy Allen (left) introduced guest speaker Yoon Kim, owner of Blogs for Brands and Founder of Outdoor Media Summit. Kim gave a brief history of himself and the companies he runs. Scott Schochler, Head Cross Country Coach, John Brown University Track and Field Program, will be the guest speaker at the club's next meeting. The Kiwanis Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room on the JBU campus.

