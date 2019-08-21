Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior volleyball hitter Abby Herring and the Lady Panthers travel to Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday for an Arkansas Activities Association benefit match against Har-Ber and Fayetteville. The Lady Panthers open the regular season on Monday at Huntsville.

The Siloam Springs volleyball team has some fresh faces in key spots, and there may be a few bumps along the way, but third-year head coach Joellen Wright is looking forward to seeing what this group can do.

The Lady Panthers have advanced to the state semifinals each of the past two seasons, but gone are several seniors from last year's class, including all-state performers and four-year starters Ellie Lampton and Chloe Price.

Siloam Springs volleyball 2019 schedule Date^Opponent^Time Aug. 22^at Springdale Har-Ber%^5:30 p.m. Aug. 26^at Huntsville^6:30 p.m. Aug. 27^Farmington^6 p.m. Aug. 29^Bentonville^6:30 p.m. Sept. 3^Harrison^6 p.m. Sept. 7^at LR Spikefest^TBA Sept. 9^at Bentonville West^6:30 p.m. Sept. 10^Beebe*^5:30 p.m. Sept. 12^at Alma*^6:30 p.m. Sept. 17^Greenwood*^6:30 p.m. Sept. 19^at Vilonia*^5:30 p.m. Sept. 23^at Shiloh Christian^6:30 p.m. Sept. 24^LR Christian*^5:30 p.m. Sept. 26^Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m. Oct. 1^at Russellville*^6:30 p.m. Oct. 3^at Beebe*^6:30 p.m. Oct. 8^Alma*^6:30 p.m. Oct. 10^at Greenwood*^6:30 p.m. Oct. 12^at Conway Tournament^TBA Oct. 15^Vilonia*^6 p.m. Oct. 17^at LR Christian*^6 p.m. Oct. 22^at Greenbrier*^6 p.m. Oct. 24^Russellville*^6:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30^5A State Tournament^TBA Nov. 2^5A State Finals in Hot Springs^TBA 5A-West Conference match % Arkansas Activities Association benefit game

Now a new group of Lady Panthers will have to emerge for Siloam Springs.

"For me as a coach it's really exciting and challenging to train up a new group," Wright said. "They've waited their turn. They've worked hard and bought in during the offseason and summer. To buy in, it makes my coach's heart explode. They believe in themselves and believe in each other. I think the potential in this group is high."

The Lady Panthers travel to Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday for an Arkansas Activities Association benefit match with Class 6A powerhouses Har-Ber and Fayetteville.

Then on Monday, Siloam Springs visits Huntsville for the 2019 season opener.

After offseason and summer workouts, the Lady Panthers have been practicing in earnest since late July in preparation for the season. Hitting, serve-receive, serving and blocking have all been points of emphasis for Siloam Springs during preseason workouts.

"Hitting is one of the things we really needed to work on," Wright said. "Serve-receive, it's fun to watch film, if (we) make the perfect pass it's almost an automatic kill. We've probably focused on serving because it's one of their strengths. Why not make it better? Blocking, since we're really tall, we've been working with them to help that become the next strength."

The Lady Panthers are set to return to a 6-2 offense in 2019 after running a 5-1 the previous two years with Price at setter.

Junior Makenna Thomas (82 kills, 135 assists in 2018) is expected to handle one of the two setter positions along with an outside hitter spot. The plan is to start off each match with Thomas (5-8) at hitter before moving to setter on later rotations.

"Makenna has a great court sense," Wright said. "Her ability to terminate the ball and that powerful swing that she has, that's why I have her in the front row first. When she hammers it, it just fires everybody up. She has that power swing you need to get everybody going."

The other setter is sophomore Emma Norberg (5-8), who won the position over the summer.

"She came out of camp setting hittable balls and we were getting kills," Wright said. "That was what we needed. We need a setter that can put up a hittable ball. She's so strong and athletic. She's very quiet in personality but dependable and will scrap on defense."

The Lady Panthers like their size up front.

Seniors middle blockers Jael Harried (5-11), Rachel Conrad (6-0) and right side Abby Herring (6-0) present a formidable block for the Lady Panthers.

Conrad earned a varsity spot midway through last season and is hitting the ball better. She and Herring will team up on one rotation when Norberg is the setter.

"Abby Herring is in the front row first with Rachel Conrad and that is one big block," Wright said. "I can remember at team camp, we were warming up and the Broken Arrow coach was like, 'Whoa, they are so big.' Rachel and Abby, they're big and productive together."

Herring has also improved her hitting and led the team in kills at Har-Ber's team camp in July.

"She's such a leader, hard worker and cares about teammates," Wright said of Herring. "She's that piece that you can't stat because she keeps everybody calm."

Harried saw extensive playing time in the middle a year ago and has a good connection with Thomas on the second rotation.

"(Harried) is blocking well," Wright said. "She picked that right back up. She's a competitive three-sport athlete and she's got some sass out there. I like it. Sometimes you need some sass in the front row."

Another surprise at outside hitter has been the play of sophomore Dorothy Swearingen (5-9). The coaches originally thought Swearingen would be a junior varsity player this year, but her play has proved otherwise.

"She's super coachable and a hard worker," Wright said. "At Greenwood camp, we stuck her in the lineup and she was consistent. She's solid in that spot."

The Lady Panthers are still trying to figure out their libero positions. Two seniors, Blake Vincent (5-2) and Abby Hornbuckle (5-6) and junior Myah Moren (5-5) have been competing there. Senior Abby Kelly (5-7) is also in the mix there, but putting a libero jersey on her would limit her ability to hit from the back row, something she excels at.

"(Kelly) swings so well from the back row and gets kills," Wright said. "She can read the seams and defensively she's super good at covering the corners. She is all business. She likes to have fun and she'll smile, but you can see the focus all over her face."

Vincent's serve-receive is her biggest strength.

"She's not afraid to hit the floor on defense," Wright said of Vincent.

Hornbuckle is the best communicator on defense and excels at digging up tips, setter dumps and off-speed "junk" that can plague a defense, Wright said.

Moren was the libero in JV games last year and is a natural passer who knows angles and reads and talks well.

Seniors Megan Jackson (5-5) and Yosemite Zamora (5-6) are also fighting for playing time on the back row.

"The whole senior class has a heart of gold and have demonstrated it's all about the team," Wright said.

Juniors Hanna Fullerton (5-7) and Clara Butler (5-7) could also factor on the back row and front row, respectively.

Juniors Hattie Price, Jaedyn Soucie, Chelsea McWhorter, Maggie Torres and Micah Curry are also fighting for varsity minutes and will play a lot of JV.

Sophomores Kami Hulbert, Brianna Wood, Sophia Lange, Allison Williamson, Cora Dewey, Rachel Davis, Jensen Kelly and Regan Riley will get heavy minutes during sophomore matches, prior to the JV and varsity matches.

The Lady Panthers went 10-4 last year in 5A-West Conference play behind Greenwood (14-0) and Greenbrier (11-3). Wright expects those two teams to be up there again along with improved teams from Russellville (8-6) and Little Rock Christian (4-10). Beebe (6-8), Alma (1-13) and Vilonia (2-12) are the other three teams in the conference.

"We've got to step up," Wright said. "It will be bumpy in the beginning, but the non-conference games will help prepare us. We have a tournament right before conference starts to get us ready for conference play."

Sports on 08/21/2019