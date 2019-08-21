Socialism or President Trump?

Tom Beckett's letter on Socialism was interesting. It's said Socialism is a precursor to Communism. Whatever the name, the disastrous plans Democrats are proposing would mean loss of individual freedoms, more government control and would have a devastating effect on this country. Sadly, a large segment of the American people, in their ignorance, seem to believe all that free stuff would be great.

"Medicare for all" and ending private insurance: Would waiting several months for critical care be acceptable? Check Canada. It was recently reported the current shortage of doctors and nurses puts our community hospitals at risk. Would bright young people go through the struggle of medical training for a low paying government job? My primary care doctor stated doctors like him would have to close their practice. Private insurance claims help offset the shortages of Medicare and Medicaid.

Free healthcare, free college, guaranteed income would cost trillions, while levying penalizing taxes on business organizations, the innovators and job creators. The "rich" already pay a large portion of federal tax revenue, and it's said an abundance of government entitlements can affect the incentive to work.

Another threat is the decline of American society. Broken families without a father in the home, failure to teach children discipline and responsibility, and without such influences as scouting and church attendance; a substandard education system -- higher education brainwashing young people with anti-American ideas, rather than the ideals on which this country was founded. Law enforcement under attack. Unruly young men dumping buckets of water on New York City police officers in the streets; and unbelievably, while Philadelphia police officers were trying to deal with a shooter armed with an AR-47 assault weapon inside a multi-residential building, a crowd of thugs outside was yelling and throwing debris at the officers.

President Trump is a hard driving business man who understands America's problems and works very hard to solve them, while under vicious, unwarranted attacks. Following are his achievements to date, which I doubt you'll hear discussed on CNN or MSNBC.

Booming economy; more jobs than workers; historic low black unemployment; middle class wages increasing; criminal justice reform; more than 3,000 prisoners, including many blacks, being released; high stock market increasing 401K retirement funds; reorganized VA now authorizing private care for veterans; depleted military being rebuilt; first president negotiating for Americans to safely purchase low cost prescription drugs from Canada; Mexico now strongly defending against the flood of immigrants.

Barbara Foreman

Siloam Springs

Wise and intelligent

In Matthew 11:25, Jesus and God both reject "wise and intelligent" people (NASB) or "wise and learned" (NIV) but prefer "infants" (NASB) [ little children; infants; those with a childlike faith] (Expanded Bible - EXB). Ron Wood is obviously in the category of the preferable. His lack of wisdom, intelligence and education is reflected in his opinions. For example, in his Aug. 7 opinion he states, "Socialism has produced an economic blight in every U.S. city where democratic strongholds exist."

But, the 10 poorest states starting at the bottom are Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, New Mexico, Tennessee and Oklahoma. All but one are controlled by Republicans. Mr. Wood writes in the third poorest state which is in an absolute Republican stranglehold and accuses socialism and Democrats for the "economic blight." This is not "childlike faith," it is outright false "education" aimed at others with childlike faith.

Christians are not encouraged by the Bible to make up false facts. He claims to revere the Ten Commandments, one of which is, "Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor." (Exodus 20:16) Since God hates "all liars" who will end up in the "lake of fire" (Rev. 21:8), he will likely interpret Ex. 20:16 in this manner "Do not accuse anyone falsely."

In his article July 17, he praises John Knox and Presbyterians as heroes but I wonder, does he praise their beliefs? For example in "The Constitution of the Presbyterian Church" (u.s.a.), Article 1 states that only those elected by God before creation can be saved. Elect infants who die in infancy and all other "elected persons incapable of outwardly answering the call (and presumably those who are aborted) will be saved." All others "not elected" who answer the call of "ministry" and think they are Christians, in fact, "never truly come to Christ and cannot be saved."

Wood rails against abortion but, if it is true that aborted "elect" children will be saved then abortion is the best way to insure they are saved because the rest of the document goes on to explain that repentance, confession, conformity to God's will is required for even the "elect" to be saved! All those "not elected" are going to hell anyway, so why put them through "hell on earth"?

Americans are currently experiencing another "great enlightenment" as the white evangelical Christian hate, racism, violence and imbecilic dogma casts a dark shadow over all forms of Christianity.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

Editorial on 08/21/2019