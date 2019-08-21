Sign in
Panther Cross Country Classic Fun Run set for Sept. 14 by Staff Reports | August 21, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

The Panther Cross Country Classic Fun Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Simmons Foods Field across from the La-Z-Boy Softball Park on Lincoln Ave.

The Fun Run is for boys and girls in grades 1-6.

Race day registration is from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. Cost is $15 per runner, which includes a T-shirt. Checks may be made payable to SSHS Cross Country.

All runners must report to the starting line by 8:15 a.m. for warm-up.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. with a half-mile race for grades 1-3, followed by a 1 mile race for grades 4-6.

Medals will be awarded to the top 10 girls and boys in each race. All others will receive a participation ribbon.

For more information, contact coach Conlan Efurd at 524-6184.

