Three Siloam Springs schools made small modifications to their start and end times after the first week of school to help school bus routes run on time.

Northside Elementary School's start and end times were shifted five minutes earlier so that school begins at 7:50 a.m. and ends at 2:50 p.m., according to Shane Patrick, director of operations. Southside Elementary and the middle school added five minutes of instruction time to their day so that Southside Elementary releases students at 2:45 p.m. and the middle school releases students at 3 p.m., he said.

The changes went into effect on Monday, according to Steve Avery, director of transportation.

The school district had already made some changes to start and end times at the beginning of the school year to make bus routes more efficient and safe. The changes mean that students no longer have to transfer from shuttle buses to route buses at the intermediate school as they have in the past.

Only four busloads of kindergarten students continue to transfer, but they move straight from one bus door to another without having to go into the parking lot or around a bus. Kindergarten kids are shuttled so that all 33 buses don't have to go to Northside Elementary School where they would create more risk for kids by having a lot of large vehicles in a small area.

The adjustments that went into effect on Monday will give bus drivers more time to transfer kindergarten students and allow them to pick up students at other schools in a timely manner, Patrick said.

The five minutes of extra instructional time will also add up over time and be a benefit to students, he said.

