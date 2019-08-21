File photo/Herald-Leader Team Ziggywurst competes in last year's Sliced and Diced Event at the American Legion Community Building in July 2018. This year's event is set for Aug. 31.

Local chefs and community members will get a chance to test their cooking skills at the reality-show-inspired Sliced and Diced competition on Aug. 31.

The free event hosted by The Garden in Siloam Springs will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the amphitheater in Memorial Park and will include a cooking contest with audience interaction, food samples and door prizes.

Sliced and Diced serves as an outreach and a way to promote fresh vegetables and herbs grown in the nonprofit community garden by giving people ideas about how to incorporate the healthy foods in their daily meals, according to Patty Arnett, director of The Garden.

During the cooking competition, three local chefs will lead teams chosen from the audience as they prepare an appetizer and an entree for a panel of three judges, Arnett said. The judges will also be chosen from the audience, she said. The chefs are Aimee Searson from Cafe on Broadway, Jasmine Allgood of Tintos and Tapas, and Adrian Lem of Simple Chef Solutions.

The teams will be challenged to create their own recipes using ingredients in a mystery basket. The basket will contain fresh vegetables and herbs similar to those grown in The Garden, Arnett said. They will also have a pantry table full of dry goods available and organizers are considering giving each team $10 to buy additional ingredients from the nearby farmers market, she said.

The Garden is located behind Grace Episcopal Church, at 617 N. Mt. Olive St., and addresses food insecurity in several ways, she said. The garden is open around the clock every day to provide free food for those in need and in addition to fresh produce it includes a little free food pantry that is stocked by community members. The Garden has also partnered with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank this year to keep the pantry stocked, she said.

It also partners with John Brown University and other businesses to package and pass out frozen meals on Fridays.

Last spring, The Garden moved to a larger plot behind the church instead of beside it. The move will make room for an addition to the church and give The Garden more room to grow. In the future, Arnett is hopeful the nonprofit can add fruit trees and blueberry bushes to the back of the lot.

The first 150 people to attend Sliced and Diced will receive a free T-shirt and will be entered into the door prize drawing. Pure Joy Ice Cream, Tintos and Tapas and The Cafe on Broadway will also be providing snacks.

Additional drawing tickets and garden T-shirts will also be available for sale. Participation in the event is free, but those who plan to attend are asked to register on Eventbrite. Those who attend should bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

